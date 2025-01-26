Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters could be headed to Galatasaray as the full-back is the subject of negotiations between the two clubs, according to Turkish journalist Burhan Can Terzi.

Walker-Peters' contract expires at the end of the season, and he's expected to leave should he not seal a transfer before the ongoing window closes on February 3. Everton are reportedly eyeing the English right-back, and the Saints are prepared to sell if they receive bids of £5 million.

The 27-year-old has been crucial this season, playing across the backline and on either wing, displaying his pace and calmness on the ball with two assists in 20 Premier League games. He's been with the St Mary's outfit since August 2020, when he arrived in a £12 million deal from Tottenham Hotspur, but could be jetting off to Turkiye.

Galatasary Open Negotiations For Southampton's Walker-Peters

The Saints Could Cash In On The English Defender

Galatasaray have 'started negotiations' for Walker-Peters and are seemingly willing to sign the two-cap England international now rather than wait for him to become a free agent next summer. He could be an alternative to Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko, who has also been on the Turkish Super Lig giants' radar but is valued at around £25 million.

Kyle Walker-Peters Stats (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances 21 Goals 0 Assists 2 Expected Assists (xA) 2.01 Big Chances Created 4 Interceptions Per Game 0.6 Tackles Per Game 1.4 Balls Recovered Per Game 3.7 Successful Dribbles 1.0 (44%) Total Duels Won 4.3 (47%)

Ivan Juric will be keen to keep the versatile Walker-Peters as he tries to turn Southampton's season around and avoid relegation. His side sits rock-bottom of the table with just six points from 23 games and have yet to sign a new full-back or central defender this month. If they sell, they will be losing a talent whose adaptability former manager Ruben Selles waxed lyrical about years ago:

“I think Kyle is an extraordinary player... His ability in positions, but also to understand the system we are playing has big value for us."

Fabrizio Romano expects the Saints to conduct more business to help Juric deal with the club's current predicament. Danish midfielder Albert Gronbaek arrived on loan from Stade Reims until the end of the season, but there will be an urgent need to sign a new full-back if Walker-Peters leaves.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 25/01/2025.

Related Southampton Want to Sign 'Magnificent' Forward for Ivan Juric Southampton are one of four clubs chasing the EFL Championship talent.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox