Southampton are reportedly in talks with Genoa over the sale of Ghanaian attacker Kamaldeen Sulemana, as per Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport.

Kamaldeen joined the Saints from Stade Rennais in January 2023 for a then club-record £22 million. He's fallen out of favour this season, starting just two of nine Premier League games.

The 22-year-old's first start came in a 5-0 home loss to Tottenham Hotspur in December. He was brought off after just 15 minutes and was furious over his quick sub.

When he arrived two years ago, the 19-cap Ghana international was tipped to become a star at St Mary's, but he's failed to live up to expectations. Genoa boss Patrick Vieira could hand the young attacker a fresh start in Serie A.

Kamaldeen Could Leave Southampton

Vieira Wants a Winger at Genoa

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio (via Sport Witness) reports that Genoa are eyeing Kamaldeen as their 'favourite' target to bolster Vieira's attack this winter. He's considered the perfect profile for the French tactician who took over the Italian outfit in November.

A loan deal is touted as the most likely outcome of negotiations between Southampton and Genoa. He has two years left on his contract at St Mary's but will be eager to get more first-team football under his belt at this stage of his career.

Vieira has worked with similar young attacking talent during his managerial career and got the best out of them. The Arsenal icon worked with Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze during his time in charge of Crystal Palace.

Kamaldeen Sulemana Stats (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances (start 9 (2) Goals 0 Assists 0 Successful Dribbles 0.2 (18%) Ground Duels Won 1.1 (36%)

Kamaldeen could yet have a future at Southampton under new manager Ivan Juric. The Croatian coach spoke about how hard the Ghanaian youngster has been working and how he likes his 'good mentality'.

Whether this results in Juric wanting to keep hold of the former Ajax target remains to be seen. The Saints are struggling for creativity in the Premier League, sitting rock-bottom, with just six points in 20 games.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 11/01/2025.

