Southampton fans will be praying over the fitness of Tyler Dibling right now, after the youngster pulled out of England Under-19s duty this week due to an unknown injury.

Since returning to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs, Southampton have struggled and are yet to register a top flight win this season. Still, one of the few positives to take away from the campaign so far is the emergence of Dibling, who has already been labelled the South Coast club's 'most impressive' player this season. While his team have been unable to make a breakthrough this term, Dibling has caught the eye and is now regarded an important part of their fight for survival.

However, the youngster may well be unavailable for selection in the near future, as he has had to withdraw from international duty. The full extent of Dibling's issue is seemingly up for debate.

Injury Worry for Tyler Dibling

Saints hopeful he just needs a rest

The England Under-19s played Portugal on Wednesday evening, and are due to play the Netherlands on Saturday evening, but Dibling will not play a part in those fixtures, sadly.

As per Southampton Daily Echo reporter, Alfie House, Dibling has not travelled with the national team, but it is hoped he is merely fatigued rather than carrying a more serious injury.

House tweeted:

"Tyler Dibling did not join up with Sam Amo-Ameyaw and England under-19s this week with the FA stating he had ‘withdrawn through injury’, to be replaced by Chelsea’s Tyrique George. Hopefully, just a case of having played a lot of minutes and not needing the additional."

The 18-year-old was in line to make his first appearance for the Under-19s, having previously represented his country from Under-16 to Under-18 level. Dibling will now have to wait for the triple-header of fixtures in November to make that step-up.

Southampton Reliant on Teenager

Russell Martin wants more from other players

While the emergence of Dibling as a top young talent for Southampton this season must surely be pleasing for those associated with the club, it has caused some concern for manager Russell Martin. The Saints boss revealed recently that, if his team are so reliant on the 18-year-old, that suggests an underlying issue with the quality of his squad.

Martin will be looking to his more experienced stars to help lift the club away from the relegation zones in the Premier League as soon as possible, before they find themselves in an irretrievable situation, and Martin himself finds his job at risk.

Tyler Dibling 2024/25 statistics (all competitions) Stat Total Appearances 9 Minutes 518 Goals 1 Assists 2 Shots on target per 90 0.69 Shot creating actions per 90 5.34

Dibling's hot form may also lead to him leaving the club in the future, with Tottenham Hotspur thought to be monitoring the teenage talent very closely already. It has been suggested the youngster may move on in January, or at the very least, next summer when Southampton's fate is decided.

Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 10/10/2024