Highlights Southampton are interested in signing Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley.

O'Riley's exceptional performances have sparked interest from multiple clubs, and the Scottish giants are now demanding £30 million for his signature.

The Saints are also targeting Sunderland's Jobe Bellingham, potentially as an alternative to O'Riley.

Southampton are interested in signing Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley, who has been priced at £30 million by the Scottish giants.

O'Riley produced an exceptional 2023/24 season, scoring 19 goals in 49 appearances across all competitions as Celtic cruised to the title. This form has sparked interest from a number of clubs, with Southampton emerging as one of the most absorbed parties.

The Saints are looking to bolster their squad ahead of the new season, with manager Russel Martin eager to improve the overall quality of his ensemble that won promotion back to the Premier League in May. According to the Times, the south coast club have identified O'Riley as a serious incoming option this summer.

Related Why Premier League Clubs Must Target Matt O'Riley After Celtic vs Rangers Matt O'Riley starred in Celtic's vital 2-1 win against Rangers in the Old Firm derby and showed why Premier League clubs should be targeting him.

Saints Chasing O'Riley

Celtic are demanding £30 million for one of their star men

Born in London, O'Riley emerged through the Fulham academy as a bright young prospect and declared for the Danish national team due to his mother's heritage. After two years at MK Dons, the midfielder joined Celtic for a reported £1.5 million in January 2022. Since then, the now 23-year-old has established himself as one of the Glasgow-based outfit's most important players, contributing to a staggering 31 goals in 37 Scottish Premier League appearances last season.

This incredible output suggests the player is ready for a step-up to the Premier League, with Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers once hailing his consistency as 'absolutely phenomenal'. Southampton's interest appears to echo this belief in O'Riley's ability, with the Saints reportedly making the playmaker one of their top targets in this transfer window.

Celtic will be tempted by a large offer and have slapped a £30 million price tag on the Denmark international, a fee which will may not deter a club that has just regained access to the extreme riches of the Premier League.

The bulk of Southampton goals in their promotion charge came from strikers Adam Armstrong and Che Adams, with the midfield cohort of Will Smallbone, Stuart Armstrong, Joe Aribo, Joe Rothwell, Carlos Alcarez and Flynn Downes scoring just 24 goals combined, with none of these players exceeding six individually. Acquiring a midfielder who can chip in reliably at the highest level will be a priority for Martin, and may be one of the attributes attracting him to O'Riley, whose 18 goal league season could translate to a healthy return in the Premier League.

O'Riley's Scottish Premiership Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 37 Goals 18 Assists 13 Shots Per 90 3.03 Fouls Drawn 30

Saints Also Looking at Bellingham

The Sunderland midfielder is the subject of interest from a number of clubs

While O'Riley may be a priority target, Southampton are also interested in signing Sunderland's Jobe Bellingham this summer. The 18-year-old impressed in his first year with the Black Cats, scoring seven times in 47 appearances, and is being monitored by Tottenham, Brentford and Crystal Palace.

The north-east club are reportedly keen on retaining the player for another year, although, talkSport revealed yesterday that a £20 million offer for Bellingham would be considered. The Saints have shortlisted the former Birmingham City man as a potential signing, and could pursue the deal more aggressively if a permanent move for Flynn Downes falls through.

Related Exclusive: £15m Star 'Poised to Push for Summer Move' to Southampton Southampton have been given a boost in their pursuit of a permanent deal for Flynn Downes

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 27/06/2024