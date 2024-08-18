Southampton are weighing up a move for Brighton & Hove Albion's Jason Steele, according to Darren Witcoop. The goalkeeper featured for the Seagulls in their opening game of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign and he kept a clean sheet as they trounced Everton 3-0 to kick the season off in style.

Despite starting the first league game of Fabian Hurzeler's reign at the American Express Stadium, Steele's status as the number-one choice in between the sticks is far from secure. In fact, last season, Bart Verbruggen played more times in the Premier League last season for Brighton and Steele was one of the best back-up keepers in England.

As a result, the club might be willing to listen to offers from Southampton for Steele. Gavin Bazunu has served as the Saints' first-choice keeper for the last couple of years, but after rupturing his achilles tendon towards the end of the 2023/24 campaign, Alex McCarthy started for Russel Martin's side in their opening game of the Premier League season. With Bazunu still out for the foreseeable future, Southampton are in the market for a new goalkeeper and Steele could be their man.

Southampton are Interested in Steele

Over the years, Steele, who was described as 'extraordinary' by Breaking The Lines, has earned a reputation for his ability to play out from the back with the ball at his feet. It's an attribute that has become increasingly more valued across the transfer market. With Martin's side employing a possession-based style of football, the former Blackburn Rovers man would be an ideal fit for what they are trying to accomplish and they've seemingly identified that, weighing up a move for the keeper, according to Witcoop.

It seems as though Brighton are preparing for a future without the Englishman too, as they've decided to hold onto 23-year-old goalkeeper, Carl Rushworth this season as well.

Jason Steele's Brighton & Hove Albion Statistics Appearances 54 Clean sheets 18 Goals conceded 79

Rushworth Will Stay at Brighton

He's received interest from Sheffield United and Swansea

A big indicator that Brighton are weighing up the potential that Steele might not be with the side for much longer is the fact that they look set to keep hold of Rushworth this season. The former Halifax Town man has been shipped out on loan in each of the last three years, with spells at Walsall, Lincoln City and Swansea City.

This summer, he's again received interest on a temporary basis, with both Sheffield United and the Swans interested in taking him on loan for the campaign. Despite that, Hurzeler's side seem intent on keeping him at the American Express Stadium for the year and if Steele is to go to Southampton, he might play a much bigger role than he probably imagined he would be heading into the campaign.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt