Southampton are interested in signing Coventry midfielder Callum O'Hare. According to Jack Rosser of The Sun, the newly promoted side are looking to bolster their squad ahead of their return to the Premier League, and are chasing the 26-year-old alongside a number of other targets.

The attacking midfielder is available on a free transfer after running his contract down at the West Midlands Club, and is reportedly looking to make the step-up to the top flight, after scoring 10 goals in 36 appearances last season.

With the Saints coming out on top at Wembley on Sunday afternoon, beating Leeds in the Championship play-off final courtesy of an Adam Armstrong goal, they'll be able to offer O'Hare the Premier League football he wants next season and are thus in a good position to land the former Aston Villa man.

Southampton Show Interest in O'Hare

The creative midfielder demonstrated his ability for Coventry in 2023/24

O'Hare impressed for Coventry last season, starting 18 Championship games just a season after suffering an Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury that ruled him out for nine months. His versatility, playing both as part of a midfield three and in the forward line, along with his creative progressive passing and silky movement on the ball, has attracted eyes from a host of clubs with Sky Blues boss Mark Robins calling him "incredible".

Back in January, Tom Collomosse from the Mail reported that Burnley were keeping tabs on the player, while then promotion-hopefuls Leicester and Southampton were also tracking his progress. It now appears that the Saints are looking to act on this interest and take advantage of O'Hare's contractual situation to land him on a free transfer in the coming weeks.

The elusive number ten lit up Wembley with an eye-catching display against Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-final in April, a performance that would've got Saints manager Russel Martin eager to lure the player to the South Coast.

Despite the plethora of midfield and forward options Martin has at disposal, an additional piece of quality to cope with the increased demands of the Premier League wouldn't go amiss - especially as fellow playmaker Stuart Armstrong could leave the club when his contract expires next month.

Saints Also Chasing Three Other Targets

Russel Martin is looking to extensively bolster his squad

On top of the links to O'Hare, McGrath has also reported that Southampton are in talks with Adam Lallana over a potential deal that would bring him back to St. Mary's, ten years after leaving the club.

Lallana, who was in attendance at Wembley on Sunday, is a free agent after being let go by Brighton at the end of the 2023/24 season. The 36-year-old played 265 games for the Saints between 2006 and 2014, and his presence would add experience, know-how and a sprinkling of seasoned Premier League quality to a squad that is lacking some of these elements.

Southampton are also pursuing a permanent deal for Flynn Downes, who spent the season on loan at the South Coast club. Downes started 31 Championship games and was an integral part of Martin's promotion winning side, so securing his long-term signature will likely be high on the list of priorities for the Southampton hierarchy.

Another player who enjoyed a fruitful loan spell at St. Mary's this season was Ryan Fraser, who is also being courted over a potential permanent transfer. The 30-year-old added pace and a goal threat to the Southampton ranks, and has just a year left on his current deal at Newcastle, so should be available this summer for a moderate fee.

Statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 29-05-24.