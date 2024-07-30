Highlights Southampton are interested in Youssoufa Moukoko, but face competition from several clubs.

Moukoko is seeking more playing time away from Borussia Dortmund, after hardly featuring last season.

Southampton are the only Premier League club cited as in the race, but may instead settle with Ben Brereton Diaz, who is on the verge of a move to St. Mary's.

Southampton are interested in making Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko their marquee summer deal, but face stiff competition from a number of teams throughout Europe for his signature, according to journalist Patrick Berger.

Moukoko, still just 19, endured a frustrating season last year, starting just four Bundesliga games all season. However, the German still managed five league goals in his limited outings, and is now eager to move away from the Westfalonstadion for more consistent minutes on the pitch.

Several clubs on the continent are interested in acquiring the youngster, with the likes of Girona, Real Betis, Sevilla, Real Sociedad and Rennes all supposedly keen on landing the player. However, Southampton are firmly in the conversation and are the only Premier League club in the race, in what could be either a temporary or permanent deal, according to Berger.

Saints Chasing Moukoko

The south coast club have already been active this summer

Boasting an incredibly prolific goal-scoring record at youth level, Moukoko has long been dubbed one of the most exciting and valuable young players on the planet, and has been described by football analyst Ben Mattinson as 'a killer in front of goal', while Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig has called him "incredibly prolific". Breaking into the Dortmund first team on a consistent basis for the first time in 2022/23, the Germany international contributed to ten goals in eleven starts in that campaign.

It was thought that this impressive bit-part role would translate into a more prominent role in the following year, but Moukoko was limited to just 625 league minutes last season, having fallen behind new signing Niclas Füllkrug in the pecking order. Now, the teenager is looking to leave Western Germany, in order to play sufficient minutes to continue to his career development.

Writing on X, Sky Sports Germany reporter Patrick Berger revealed the six-way tussle for the number nine:

As the only reported Premier League outfit in the race, Southampton may feel they have a good chance to secure the services of the starlet. The allure of English football and the money the south coast club can offer may attract Moukoko to St. Mary's.

If they are to sign the Cameroon-born man, he'll be added to an extensive list of Saints signings already this summer, as manager Russell Martin continues to significantly bolster his squad ahead of the new campaign.

Moukoko's Bundesliga Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 20 Goals 5 Shots Per 90 2.03 Expected Goals Per 90 0.57 Key Passes Per 90 1.01 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 1.59

Saints set to sign Brereton Diaz

The Chilean impressed for Sheffield United last season

With the links to Moukoko, it appears that replacing Che Adams, who left for Torino, and providing more competition for Adam Armstrong is a top priority for Martin in this window. Armstrong scored 21 goals for the Saints last season in the Championship, but is thus far unproven in the top flight.

Southampton have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Villarreal striker Ben Brereton Diaz for around £7 million. The Chile international is traveling to the south coast to complete his medical ahead of the move, joining after netting six goals in 14 appearances last season for a dire Sheffield United side. How this deal affects the pursuit of Moukoko remains to be seen, although it would appear unlikely that Martin feels the need to have three senior strikers within his squad.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 30/07/2024