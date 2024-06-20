Highlights Southampton are interested in signing Jaden Philogene from Hull City this summer.

Southampton are favorites to sign midfielder Flynn Downes permanently after a successful loan spell.

Southampton are interested in signing Hull City starlet Jaden Philogene this summer, TEAMtalk have reported.

The Saints are keen to bolster their squad with fresh attacking talent ahead of their Premier League return after they triumphed in the Championship promotion battle over Leeds last month.

Philogene, who has been described as 'ridiculous' by former manager Liam Rosenior, impressed for Hull last season after sealing a deadline day move last summer from Aston Villa.

The 22-year-old, who was Hull’s top scorer in the Championship last season, netted 12 goals and assisted six in 33 appearances for the club.

According to TEAMtalk, Southampton and West Ham both show interest in the left-winger – he is even considered a top target for the Hammers.

Philogene cost Hull just around £5m last summer – the Tigers are eyeing a profit if his move to the Premier League materialises this transfer window.

Southampton Eye Philogene Deal

West Ham are also interested

According to TEAMtalk, multiple Premier League and European sides are interested in Philogene, including Southampton and West Ham.

Interest from the English top division has been prominent since the start of the year as back in February, Fabrizio Romano suggested Philogene was on the radar of Premier League clubs.

However, Hull are reportedly ‘reluctant to lose their attacking talisman’ as they are anticipating offers this transfer window.

Philogene, who made his Premier League debut in 2021, appeared in just six games for Aston Villa’s senior side after graduating from their academy.

The talented forward was called up to the England U21 after his superb displays for Hull last season and registered five goal contributions in six games for the Young Lions.

Jaden Philogene Hull City Stats (2023-24) Games 33 Goals 12 Assists 6 Minutes per goal 235

Southampton Lead Flynn Downes Chase

Keen to strike a permanent deal

Southampton are favourites to sign West Ham United midfielder Flynn Downes on a permanent deal this summer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Saints’ boss Russell Martin is reportedly keen to bring back Downes after he played a crucial role in their successful push for promotion last season.

The central midfielder made 37 appearances in all competitions during his loan spell from West Ham and quickly established himself as a key player in Martin’s squad.

GMS sources have confirmed that Southampton have been in touch with the Hammers since the end of last season as they look to strike an early deal to bring Downes back to St. Mary’s Stadium.

Downes, who signed a five-year contract with West Ham in 2022, is thought to be available for around £15m this summer.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 20-06-24.