Southampton are interested in signing out-of-contract Argentinian midfielder Guido Rodriguez, journalist Victor Morales has reported.

The Saints have emerged as one of the three suitors for the 30-year-old, alongside Mexican side Tigres UANL and Turkish club Trabzonspor, according to Morales.

The Argentine international was reportedly offered to several clubs around Europe upon his contract expiry with Real Betis – Barcelona and Napoli were among the possible destinations for the 2022 World Cup winner.

A key player for Betis in recent seasons, Rodriguez already had ‘a verbal agreement’ to join Barcelona in April, but news about his move to Catalunya has gone quiet in recent weeks.

According to Morales, Tigres have now presented an offer to Rodriguez, who is yet to make a decision over his future, as talks between the two parties are ongoing.

The 30-year-old could return to Mexico after four years at Real Betis – in 2020, he signed a four-year deal with the Spanish side as he left Club America in the January transfer window.

The Saints Eye Midfield Signing

Ahead of Premier League return

After beating Leeds to secure promotion to the Premier League in May, Southampton are keen to remain in the division next season as they have already completed multiple signings this summer in a bid to strengthen their squad.

The likes of Charlie Taylor, Adam Lallana and Ronnie Edwards have already arrived as the Saints are now reportedly targeting Guido Rodriguez as their new signing in midfield.

The Argentine international was instrumental in Real Betis’ top-flight success in recent years as he now looks for a fresh start following his contract expiry.

Praised for his ‘superb reading of the play and positional sense’, the combative midfielder could be well suited to the physical nature of Premier League football.

After a strong start to their transfer window, Southampton are expected to remain busy in the remaining two months of the summer, with several signings lined up.

The Saints are reportedly keen to bring back their former player, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, as they look to add Premier League-proven stars in a bid to avoid the drop next season.

Guido Rodriguez Real Betis Stats (2023-24) Games 29 Goals 2 Assists 1 Yellow cards 9 Minutes played 2,241

Kyle Walker-Peters Eyed by West Ham

Talks held over his signing

West Ham United have held talks to sign Southampton right-back Kyle Walker-Peters this summer, Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

Eyed by several Premier League clubs this window, the 27-year-old is coming off an exceptional season in the Championship, making 47 appearances for Russell Martin’s side.

According to Romano, West Ham and Southampton have held talks over a potential swap deal as the Hammers are keen to bring in a new right-sided defender after Ben Johnson’s departure on a free transfer.

Walker-Peters, who joined Southampton in 2020 from Tottenham, now approaches the final 12 months of his contract at St. Mary’s Stadium.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 11-07-24.