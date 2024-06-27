Highlights Southampton are targeting Sunderland's Jobe Bellingham, but face competition from Brentford, Crystal Palace, and Tottenham for his signature.

Sunderland are understood to value the midfielder at £20 million.

The Saints are eyeing Peterborough United's Ronnie Edwards, who is available for £10 million this summer.

Southampton are interested in signing Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham this summer, but will face stiff competition from the likes of Brentford and Crystal Palace for his signature.

Bellingham enjoyed an impressive first campaign with the Black Cats, making 47 appearances across all competitions, netting seven times, as the north-east outfit finished 16th in the Championship. This impressive campaign has sparked interest in the 18-year-old, with the aforementioned Southampton, Brentford and Palace all in the race, as well as Tottenham.

Despite Sunderland understood to be keen on holding onto the player, talkSPORT have revealed that should a £20 million offer come in, the second division club would likely accept. Saints boss Russel Martin is looking to strengthen his squad ahead of their return to the top flight, and has identified Bellingham as a key transfer target in what would have to be seen as a marquee summer deal.

Southampton Want To Sign Bellingham

The starlet is attracting plenty of suitors

Developing through the Birmingham City academy, Bellingham made the switch to Sunderland last season in a deal believed to be worth £3 million, after having made his Blues debut at 16. Starting 43 of the Black Cats' 46 Championship games, the prospect became a prominent part of Sunderland's midfield, and could be ready to make the step-up to the Premier League, amid rumours linking him with a move to the pinnacle of English football.

Praised for his athleticism and passing range, Bellingham has been described as "incredible" by former Sunderland striker Niall Quinn. The Wearside club appear to reciprocate this high praise, reportedly holding out for a fee in excess of £20 million for the player.

Southampton have supposedly identified Bellingham as a potential acquisition to improve the quality of their squad, which contains many of the players who were relegated with the south coast club in the 2022/23 season. While it remains to be seen whether Martin and the Saints hierarchy would be willing to match Sunderland's asking price, the former Norwich City man is reportedly keen on the player.

Flynn Downes spent the duration of last season on loan at St. Mary's, and while he is 'poised to push' for a permanent move this summer, West Ham may ultimately decide to retain the player. If no deal for Downes is to materialise, Bellingham could become the primary alternative, joining the likes of Will Smallbone and Joe Aribo as Martin's core options in the middle of the park.

Bellingham's Championship Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 45 Goals 7 Assists 1 Key Passes Per 90 0.94 Shots Per 90 1.39

Saints Chasing Young Centre-Back

Martin is interested in signing Ronnie Edwards from Peterborough

Bolstering the midfield is one of a number of areas Southampton are looking to address this summer. Martin is keen to strengthen defensively, with Peterborough United defender Ronnie Edwards said to be the subject of Saints interest.

The 21-year-old is highly thought of, making 45 appearances last season in League One for the Cambridgeshire side, leading Posh to the brink of promotion. Edwards is valued at £10 million, and is garnering attention from a number of Championship clubs, but Southampton's newly earned top flight status could give them the edge in the race to sign the youngster, who has been described as 'the best young player' Darren Ferguson has coached.

Statistics via Transfermarkt - as of 27/06/24.