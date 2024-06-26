Highlights Southampton are looking to sign promising Peterborough United defender Ronnie Edwards.

Southampton have made contact with Peterborough United over the potential signing of defender Ronnie Edwards, according to Sky Sports.

Edwards enjoyed an exceptional campaign at the heart of Peterborough's defence last season, making 45 appearances as the Cambridgeshire side narrowly missed out on promotion to England's second division. This impressive year has sparked interest from two unknown Championship clubs, while newly Premier League promoted Southampton are said to be interested.

The 21-year-old is understood to be valued at £10 million which, if met, will see Peteborough sanction a deal, according to Sky Sports. Saints boss Russel Martin will be eager to strengthen his defensive options ahead of his side's return to the top flight, and Edwards is a highly thought of bright prospect who could provide competition to the likes of Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Jan Bednarek.

Southampton Want to Sign Edwards

Martin's outfit need additions to give them a chance at survival

Rising through north London club Barnet's academy, Edwards completed the switch to Peterborough in August 2020, and has since gone on to make 101 appearances for the League One side having been described as the 'best young player' Posh coach Darren Ferguson 'has ever managed'.

Having only just turned 21, the player's experience at such a young age stands him in good stead to make the leap to the Championship or the Premier League.

Praised for his mature defensive capabilities, Posh manager Ferguson described Edwards as "an incredible talent", adding the claim that he's the best young player the Scottish coach has overseen the development of. These words of praise appear to be echoed by those on the market, with Sky Sports reporting that three clubs are interested in signing Edwards in this transfer window.

Southampton return to the Premier League with a largely similar squad to the one that finished bottom of the division in 2022/23, so it'll be pivotal that Martin acquires additional quality this summer, in order to give his team a plausible chance of remaining in the top flight. Harwood-Bellis and Bednarek both started 40 games or more in the south coast side's promotion charge, so supplementing their quality with an additional player and thus easing the burden on them at a higher level could be hugely beneficial to Martin's team's defensive record.

If the Saints are competing with two Championship clubs for Edwards' signature, they should be capable of negotiating with the player and convincing him to make the switch to St. Mary's, and a £10 million fee should be within the club's newly acquired Premier League budget.

Edwards' League One Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 45 Goals 2 Assists 0 Tackles Won 37 Interceptions 59

Saints Chasing Flynn Downes

The midfielder thrived at St. Mary's last season

Alongside bringing new talent to the club, signing key figures from last season's promotion charge on a permanent basis should be another priority for Martin this summer. Harwood-Bellis has already completed his full-time move from Manchester City, and now the club are targeting Flynn Downes.

Downes made 37 appearances during his temporary stint last season, and has been informed he may be surplus to requirements at parent club West Ham. The 25-year-old is valued at £15 million by the Hammers, and is 'poised to push' for a move to Southampton. The interest in initiating a move is mutual, with Martin eager to re-sign Downes.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 26/06/2024