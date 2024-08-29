Southampton are interested in making a move for scintillating Morocco and Toulouse forward Zakaria Aboukhlal in the dying hours of the summer transfer window, according to journalist Santi Aouna on X.

The 24-year-old suffered a major injury last season that saw him placed on the shelf for several months in France, but the Moroccan has since regained his starting place on the flanks of Toulouse's attack.

The versatile winger is entering into the penultimate year of his contract with the French club, having signed with the club in 2022 on a cut-price deal from Dutch side AZ. With Southampton looking to further bolster a side hoping to stay away from the business end of the Premier League this season, their eyes have turned now towards Aboukhlal, with no formal offer having been made.

An injury-marred season for Aboukhlal in 23/24 saw the Moroccan start just nine games, scoring three goals along the way.

Southampton Lining up New Winger

Southampton are interested in Zakaria Aboukhlal

As Southampton gear up towards a potential survival fight in the Premier League this season, depth and quality in several areas has been the area of improvement neccessary for Russell Martin's side this summer.

With only a few hours remaining of the summer transfer window, with it slamming shut on Friday evening, Saints are remaining active in the transfer market as they look to piece together their drop-zone fighters.

Santi Aouna of French outlet Foot Mercato has now reported that Southampton are keeping a keen eye on Zakaria Aboukhlal. The 24-year-old winger has two years remaining on his Toulouse contract, and a move to the English south coast this summer may be on the cards.

The interest in the 24-year-old talisman is yet to formulate into an official bid, but Southampton have registered their interest, with a formal move for the Moroccan winger potentially happening in the summer's final days of trading.

Zakaria Aboukhlal 23/24 Ligue 1 stats Matches played 13 Starts 9 Goals 3 Matches (all comps) missed through injury 39

Saints Set to Sign Aaron Ramsdale

The Gunners number two set to join after a failed move for Justin Bijlow

Southampton agreed a permanent £25m deal - including add-ons - to sign Aaron Ramsdale on Wednesday night, amidst a broken-down move for Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow.

The Dutchman was set to make his way to England's south coast to join up with Southampton, but the move stalled and ultimately disbanded following a failed medical, leaving Southampton turned back towards the transfer market for a late option.

As it stands, Alex McCarthy has taken over number one duties at St Mary's at the season start, with young stopper Gavin Bazunu still nursing a costly injury, leading to Southampton analysing their options for a new man between the posts.

Bijlow was joined on the wanted list by Brighton backup Jason Steele, but the 34-year-old is filling a similar role further down the coast for the Seagulls, playing deputy to the injured Bart Verbruggen.

Ramsdale's name was circulated around many in the Premier League this summer, with Arsenal willing to move him on after he lost his number one spot to David Raya.

Statistics according to Transfermarkt.