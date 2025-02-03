Premier League side Southampton are set to complete the Deadline Day signing of Strasbourg defender Abakar Sylla, the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano has reported, as Ivan Juric looks to strengthen his defensive options this January.

Sylla, a six-cap Ivory Coast international, joined the French side from Club Brugge in the summer of 2023 but has somewhat struggled to nail down a starting spot, having made just 15 appearances – equating to 830 minutes – this term.

Five of his 13 French top tier appearances in 2024/25 have come off the bench and the 22-year-old, as a result, is looking to earn senior minutes in the form of a move to the south coast of England.

Earlier this month, Romano reported that relegation-threatened Southampton were poised to table a loan bid for the sought-after central defender, who is also admired by Serie A outfit Lazio, with no buy option included in the temporary deal.

Following on from his initial report that Southampton were gearing up to make a formal proposal for the youngster’s signature, Romano took to X to write: “Abakar Sylla and Southampton, deal almost done as revealed two days ago.”

Southampton, who – at the time of writing – are languishing at the top of England’s top division, have already added midfielder Albert Gronbaek to their ranks this winter, but defensive reinforcements are more than needed.

Having conceded a league-worst 54 goals in 24 outings, one more than Leicester City, Juric – who replaced Russell Martin in December 2024 – will need Sylla to be at his best as all clubs enter the business end of the campaign.

Not only are Southampton looking to add bodies to their porous defensive line, but Royal Antwerp’s Victor Udoh, who is deployed chiefly as a left-winger, is also in their sights. Romano has suggested that they've agreed a fee for the 20-year-old.