Southampton manager Ivan Juric really wants to continue in his role next season despite mounting pressure from supporters, journalist Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Saints moved another step closer to confirming their relegation straight back to the Championship on Saturday when they were beaten 2-1 at St Mary's by 17th-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers, leaving them 17 points adrift of safety with nine matches of the season remaining.

Juric 'Wants to Restart in the Championship'

He needs time to implement his methods

The latest defeat for the south coast outfit saw home fans begin to turn on the 49-year-old coach, with the St Mary's faithful in particular showing their discontent at decisions to take Mateus Fernandes off at half-time against their fellow strugglers, before bringing on centre-back Jack Stephens to play up top in the dying minutes of the game.

However, despite a disappointing spell in charge so far for Juric having replaced Russell Martin at the helm back in December, the Croatian would actually love to carry on managing the club in the Championship next season, according to Romano.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ivan Juric has lost 11 of his 12 Premier League matches in charge of Southampton, winning the other against Ipswich Town.

The Italian journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

"Look, I'm told that he really wants to continue. He wants to follow this project, also next season, restarting from the Championship, trusting young players. And Ivan Juric is a manager - we know him very well in Italy - who needs some time in pre-season in order to make an impact. "It was already a very complicated situation at Southampton, but Ivan Juric is not the kind of coach who arrives in October, in November, and can change the situation. He needs time. He needs pre-season. He needs to bring his methods in terms of training."

Juric May Not Get the Time he Needs

Southampton are already being linked with Danny Rohl

Despite Juric's wishes, he appears to be very much up against it at Southampton right now with poor results combined with unhappiness from the fans only making the mood on the south coast even worse.

In fact, Daily Echo journalist Alfie House believes that there is very little chance of Juric still being in charge next season, while reports suggest that new sporting director Johannes Spors could land 'top target' Danny Rohl from Sheffield Wednesday for £2m in compensation - rather than £4m as a Premier League club - once Saints' relegation is confirmed.

Spors and Rohl know each other well from their time as part of the Red Bull project, while Southampton also made an approach for Rohl when they were looking to appoint Martin's successor last year.

