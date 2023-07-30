Southampton may be forced to lose James Ward-Prowse during the summer transfer window, so receiving a replacement in a swap deal could be a smart move, as Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor gives his verdict on one midfielder, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The England international could be looking for a quick return to the Premier League after the Saints suffered relegation to the Championship.

Southampton transfer news - Latest

Ward-Prowse has been heavily linked with a move away from St Mary's and there's a good chance he could depart before the transfer window slams shut in September.

Taylor previously told GIVEMESPORT that he expects Ward-Prowse to leave the club, but he believes the south coast side will receive a significant fee for the midfielder.

As per Sky Sports, Premier League side West Ham United have held positive talks regarding signing Ward-Prowse, with an agreement edging closer according to the report.

The Portsmouth-born midfielder came through the academy at Southampton and has been at the club ever since, so it will undoubtedly be a huge blow to the supporters if he was to depart.

However, after so many years of service, it's difficult to begrudge the player for looking to play in England's top flight once again.

Now, it's all about Southampton finding the right replacement before the Championship season kicks off next month, and involving a West Ham player in a swap deal could solve this problem.

What has Taylor said about Ward-Prowse?

Taylor has suggested that if Southampton can sign Flynn Downes, who was described as 'incredible' by Russell Martin, as part of a deal seeing Ward-Prowse go the other way, it could be a smart move.

The journalist adds that Downes has played under Martin before and knows what he demands in his playing style.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "From Southampton's end, I do think that would be a good move. Flynn Downes, I believe, played under Russell Martin for a bit at Swansea City.

"So, that would be a smart move. He's a player that knows the Championship well and would fit Southampton's style of play as a sort of technical midfielder. So yeah, I think that would be a win-win situation if that was to happen, but I'm sceptical as to whether it will."

What's next for Southampton?

The Saints may struggle to find a midfielder as committed to the club as Ward-Prowse, but after their relegation, it could be time to go in a different direction.

The Guardian have claimed that Martin is interested in signing Matt Grimes this summer.

Similarly to Downes, Grimes played under Martin during his time at Swansea and shouldn't take too long to adapt at St Mary's.

Looking away from the central midfield area, Southampton have been linked with a move for two wingers with experience in the Championship.

Grady Diangana reportedly has admirers at Southampton, whilst Manchester United have reportedly received an approach from the Saints to take Amad Diallo on loan for the next campaign.