Southampton could receive £100m for James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia combined in the summer transfer window, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Saints are struggling this campaign and now face the real prospect of being relegated to the Championship.

Southampton are currently bottom of the Premier League, four points adrift of safety.

If Ruben Selles' side do suffer relegation from England's top flight, you'd imagine some of their key players will be actively looking for moves away from St Mary's Stadium.

Lavia and Ward-Prowse are two players that will likely be looking to leave the club if the worst does happen.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke recently told GIVEMESPORT that he believes it's 'inevitable' that Ward-Prowse departs in the summer if they are playing Championship football next season.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has also claimed that Manchester City have a £40m buy-back clause in Lavia's contract, so it appears both players have opportunities to seek new challenges at the end of the campaign.

Now, Jones has suggested that the relegation-threatened side could receive a significant amount of money for both players. It will certainly be a big loss for Southampton, with Lavia and Ward-Prowse making 51 appearances combined in the league this term.

What has Jones said about Southampton?

Jones has suggested that Lavia and Ward-Prowse could bring in £100m if the Saints were to sell the pair.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Just in Ward-Prowse and Lavia alone you're bringing in £100m basically. There's definitely funds that can be raised.

"It's then about how you reinvest that money or whether you save it until you really need it for either the January window to get over the line or to reinvest it in the Premier League the season after."

Where could Ward-Prowse and Lavia end up in the summer?

According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle are considering making a move for Ward-Prowse as Eddie Howe looks to strengthen his squad at the end of the season.

Football Insider has also listed Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Aston Villa as potential destinations for the England international.

It's also understood that Man United, Chelsea, and Arsenal are interested in signing Lavia.

Realistically, neither player will want to be plying their trade in the Championship next term.

They've both shown enough during their time in the Premier League that they have the ability to perform at this level.