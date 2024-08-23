Southampton are looking into deals for a new goalkeeper in the latter stages of the summer window, and have identified Jason Steele and Justin Bijlow as potential targets, according to Sky Sports.

The Saints currently have Alex McCarthy and Gavin Bazunu in their shot-stopping ranks at the moment, with the former starting their opening day loss against Newcastle with the latter out injured.

The consensus has been around St Mary's that a new goalkeeper has to be brought into the squad to improve depth and quality in the area, and Bijlow and Steele are two options who have been reported by Sky Sports.

Southampton have entered into direct, yet early, discussions with Feyenoord over a move for the Dutchman, with Steele having been identified as a potential other choice should a move for Bijlow not materialise.

26-year-old Bijlow is in the penultimate year of his Feyenoord deal, as is 34-year-old Steele on the South Coast.

Bijlow Talks Start, Steele on Standby

Southampton have identified two new goalkeeper options

With Alex McCarthy currently taking the reigns as Southampton's shot-stopper, given the injury problems for Gavin Bazunu, Southampton have turned their attention toward securing a new goalkeeper in the final week of the window.

Justin Bijlow of Feyenoord and Jason Steele of Brighton have been named by Sky Sports as two options the club are interested in, with the Saints entering into preliminary talks with the Dutchman first.

If a move for the 26-year-old fails to materialise, then Steele has also been named as a potential option. The 34-year-old is currently filling a similar role to McCarthy at the Amex Stadium, filling in for the currently injured Bart Verbruggen. A similar role may entail at Southampton if he were to sign, but the onus may be for Bijlow to come in and provide stern competition for the number one spot.

Bijlow is a Holland international, with the Feyenoord stopper having earned eight caps for Die Oranje in his career.

Ramsdale Also Considered by Saints

The English keeper is likely to leave Arsenal this summer

Another option that Southampton have identified is wantaway Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, according to the The Athletic.

The English shot-stopper has fallen behind David Raya in the pecking order at The Emirates since the Spaniard's arrival last season, and his name has been circulated throughout the Premier League as he searches for first-team football.

The likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest have expressed an interest in Ramsdale already, and Southampton have now appeared to join the chasing pack, having tabled a loan offer for the former Sheffield United man.

The two clubs remain some way apart, reportedly, of their loan valuations of Ramsdale, but the early expression of interest is there as Southampton continue their seach for shot-stopping reinforcement.