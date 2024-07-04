Highlights Southampton bid for 18-year-old striker Jeronimo Domina, aiming to fast-track him into the first team.

Martin and Co have been focused on signing young talent, adding Edwards and Harwood-Bellis to the squad.

Matt O'Riley is eyed as a potential midfield addition, with West Ham interested in the player as well.

Southampton have lodged a fresh bid for 18-year-old star striker Jeronimo Domina, journalist Alan Nixon has revealed, with Russell Martin and Co looking to fast-track the once-capped Argentina Under-20 international into first team proceedings as soon as he enters through St Mary's doors.

Having helped Saints back to the promised land, the Brighton-born guru has put pen to paper on a new contract, keeping him on the south coast until 2027 and the South American gem is in his sights, especially with the future of centre forward Che Adams hanging in the balance.

The club, since being promoted to the Premier League, have been focused on signing young and hungry talent - ex-Peterborough man Ronnie Edwards and Manchester City youth prospect Taylor Harwood-Bellis, after a promising loan stint at the club in 2023/24, have both been added to the squad.

Southampton Lodge Bid for Domina

Looking to stake a claim on the first team

According to Nixon, Martin and Co are working tirelessly to land a deal with Domina’s current employers, Union Santa Fe, and have recently made a fresh offer. Ideally, the south coast club - who are preparing for English top flight action yet again - are keen to bring in Domina on loan with an obligation to buy included in the agreement, though that sort of proposal is expected to be swiftly rejected.

Santa Fe-born Domina is already playing senior football in his native Argentina and, as a result, the move to St Mary’s would see him slot straight into Martin’s first team. Able to play in an array of roles across the front line, either through the middle or on the right-hand side of an attacking unit, Domina’s versatility is an attractive prospect to the Southampton brass.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Southampton notched the third-most goals of any team in the second tier last season (87). Only Leicester City (89) and Ipswich Town (92) scored more.

Albeit at the tender age of 18, born in 2005, he’s racked up just shy of 50 appearances for his Liga Profesional employers and, this season alone, has notched two strikes in just 70 minutes of action, proving his sharpshooting nature in front of goal.

Recent reports have suggested that Southampton’s efforts to sign the young prodigy on a free loan deal - with a €1m purchase option - were not entertained by the Argentine club. TyC Sports journalist German Garcia Grova has also recently revealed that Southampton are in formal dialogue with Domina’s current employers with the player himself interested in a move in the coming months.

Related Southampton Trying to Sign Max Aarons From Bournemouth Southampton are interested in signing Bournemouth's Max Aarons this summer, as a replacement for Kyle Walker-Peters

Matt O’Riley ‘Open’ to Saints Move

Would set Martin and Co back £30m

Close

Not only are Martin and his entourage keen on bolstering their attacking ranks, but central midfield has also been identified as a position in need of strengthening. Their approach for West Ham United's Flynn Downes, who spent last season on loan at the club, is proving difficult to land.

As such, Celtic’s Matt O’Riley has been earmarked as a potential marquee summer addition. The twice-capped Denmark international, who notched a more-than-impressive 19 goals and 18 assists last term, is open to a Southampton move, GMS sources have confirmed.

O'Riley, Smallbone, Aribo, Downes - 23/24 League Stats Statistic O'Riley Smallbone Aribo Downes Minutes 3,249 3,016 1,599 2,559 Goals 18 6 4 2 Assists 13 3 1 2 Pass success rate (%) 83.5 89.7 89.1 93.3 Key passes per game 2.5 1.2 0.5 0.8 Tackles per game 1.7 1.1 1.4 1.8 Interceptions per game 0.5 0.7 0.3 1.4 Overall rating 7.74 6.68 6.61 6.93

Reports have also suggested that West Ham are interested in the signature of the 23-year-old, but Martin will be hoping that his pre-existing relationship from their time spent together with the midfielder in question - at Milton Keynes Dons - could influence his final decision.

All statistics per WhoScored