Southampton target Joel Piroe could be the ‘next Rickie Lambert’ at St. Mary’s, but transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that his switch hinges on one key development.

Saints boss Russell Martin views 2023/24 as a way of returning to the Premier League at the first time of asking and snaring a player of Piroe's ability could enhance their chances of doing so.

Southampton transfer news – Joel Piroe

If Southampton are to regain their credibility as a steady Premier League side, they will need to tidy up their front line by adding more firepower before the window slams firmly shut.

Swansea City forward Piroe could be the club’s answer to their goalscoring woes as WalesOnline report that the Saints were set to hold crunch talks with the Dutchman’s representatives back in July as he could be viewed a worthy Che Adams heir.

According to Football Insider, Piroe’s current employers are holding firm in their stance of wanting £20m for their 24-year-old talisman, who has scored 46 goals in 95 appearances for Swansea.

The centre-forward, who has less than a year to run on his current deal, could be snared for a cut-price considering the Welsh side’s weak negotiating position should Southampton harbour concrete interest.

Now, Jones has provided GIVEMESPORT with the latest on Southampton’s interest in the gifted centre-forward.

What did Dean Jones say about Southampton and Joel Piroe?

When quizzed about whether Piroe could be the next Lambert, transfer insider Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “Exactly that. If you think of what Rickie Lambert used to do for Saints to get them going and believing, Joel Piroe has the potential to do that as well. He had a good goal return when he was at Swansea, and he’s only 24 years old.

“He’s kind of made his mark now in English football, he’s had enough time to understand the culture of it and even looking at his background, it’s quite a trusted thing for players to come from Holland in the first place into English football and not have too much of a culture shock.

“So now the fact that’s he adapted to playing in the English league ladder I think is key. I think he’d be a good signing to be honest, but again, I only really see it happening if Saints lose a striker, which they don’t want to do.”

What next for Southampton?

Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the south coast outfit have eyed several deals from abroad during the summer transfer window and could be swayed to act on these given that they are often on the cheap side.

West Ham United’s Flynn Downes has been linked with a move to the Championship club and TEAMtalk claim that the Londoners have green-lit the summer switch with Martin keen to reunite with the Hammers midfielder.

Matt Grimes, alongside Downes, has been viewed as a replacement to the highly rated Romeo Lavia, who has recently made a £58m switch to Chelsea, as reported by BBC Sport.

The Guardian claimed that Martin is a keen admirer of the 28-year-old, while Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor told GIVEMESPORT that Grimes, who currently earns £10,000 per week, is the exact type of player that Martin will need should he be serious about taking Southampton straight back into the top flight.

Meanwhile, reports have suggested that Southampton are also interested in acquiring Bristol City defender Zak Vyner as a means of bolstering their back line in order to aid their crucial season.