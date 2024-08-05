Highlights Southampton have joined the race to sign Brighton attacker Facundo Buonanotte.

Feyenoord have reached an agreement with the Seagulls to sign the 19-year-old on loan.

Russell Martin’s side are aiming to hijack the deal ahead of their Premier League return.

Southampton have joined Feyenoord in the race to sign Brighton & Hove Albion attacker Facundo Buonanotte, according to Dutch outlet 1908.nl.

Despite recent reports suggesting that Brighton have agreed on a loan deal to send Buonanotte to Feyenoord, Russell Martin’s side are now looking to hijack the deal and secure the 19-year-old’s temporary move to St. Mary’s Stadium.

According to 1908.nl, Buonanotte is now considering his options after struggling to impress for the Seagulls last season and looks set to choose between Eredivisie and Premier League football.

The promising Argentinian is now facing ‘a crucial week’ to decide his future amid stiff competition for places at the Amex Stadium following the arrivals of starlets Yankuba Minteh and Amario Cozier-Duberry this summer.

Buonanotte, who has a 'left foot made of gold' according to talent scout Jacek Kulig, could soon become Southampton’s 13th signing of the summer in what has been an intensely busy window for the Premier League returnees.

Aiming to avoid the drop, the Saints have brought in reinforcements in most areas across the pitch, with former Sheffield United forward Ben Brereton Diaz becoming the latest marquee signing for the club this summer.

Buonanotte ‘Considering His Options’

Saints Await Argentinian’s Decision

According to 1908.nl, Buonanotte is still considering his options, despite Brighton and Feyenoord reaching an agreement over his loan move to the Eredivisie.

The 19-year-old, who saw his playing time significantly increase in his second season with the Seagulls, registered five goal contributions in 36 appearances across all competitions in the previous campaign.

With a strong focus on defensive reinforcements this summer, Southampton have welcomed just one new addition to their forward line in Brereton Diaz.

Facundo Buonanotte Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 27 3 1 Europa League 5 0 0 FA Cup 3 1 0 EFL Cup 1 0 0

Russell Martin’s side are expected to bring in another attacker before the transfer window shuts on 30 August and could soon receive the green light from Buonanotte.

According to 1908.nl, Eredivisie giants Feyenoord are hoping to finalise the deal for the 19-year-old this week, as his salary demands are not expected to be an issue for the Rotterdam outfit.

It is now down to the South American and his camp to pick between the Dutch club and the Saints – Brighton would reportedly favour his loan move to Feyenoord.

Saints ‘Prepare’ Matt O’Riley Bid

After seeing their initial attempt rejected

Southampton are preparing a second bid for Celtic attacking midfielder Matt O’Riley after seeing their initial attempt to sign the 23-year-old rejected, according to Football Insider.

Russell Martin’s side's offer of £12 million for the Denmark international was deemed insufficient by the Hoops, who continue to hold out for around £25million for their star player.

According to Football Insider, the Saints are now considering a part-exchange offer featuring 20-year-old midfielder Shea Charles, who emerged as a target for Celtic recently, in hopes of luring O’Riley to St. Mary’s before the window shuts.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-08-24.