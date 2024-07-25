Highlights Southampton and Ipswich Town are interested in winger Jack Clarke.

Sunderland reportedly want at least £25million for the ex-Tottenham starlet.

Saints are 'leading the race' to sign ex-Sheffield United striker Ben Brereton Diaz.

Southampton are among the clubs interested in signing Sunderland winger Jack Clarke, Sunderland Echo journalist James Copley has reported.

The Saints are reportedly ‘keen’ on acquiring the 23-year-old, who is valued at £25m by the Black Cats, according to Copley.

Since joining from Tottenham Hotspur in 2022, Clarke has impressed at the Stadium of Light, attracting interest from the two Premier League returnees, Southampton and Ipswich Town.

The Tractor Boys look keen to advance in the race to sign the exciting forward and are reportedly preparing an initial offer of £18m.

The two Premier League outfits have had busy windows so far, with Southampton welcoming eight new signings already, including midfielders Flynn Downes and Adam Lallana, as well as defenders Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Yukinari Sugawara.

Russell Martin’s side are hopeful of extending their Premier League stay beyond the next season as they look to bring in another exciting prospect in Clarke. He isn't the only winger they want amid continued negotiations to sign Jesurun Rak-Sakyi from Crystal Palace.

Clarke Eyed by Premier League Rivals

Saints ‘keen’ on signing the promising winger

Copley, writing on X, revealed that both Ipswich Town and Southampton are interested in signing Clarke, who still has two years remaining on his current deal with Sunderland:

A product of the Leeds United academy, Clarke flourished under Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road before joining Tottenham in 2019 for a fee of £10m.

According to Copley, Spurs negotiated a 25 per cent sell-on fee when they sold Clarke in 2022 to Sunderland for an undisclosed fee.

After bringing in reinforcements in defence and midfield in the first half of the summer, Southampton are now likely to shift their focus on deepening their forward line ahead of their Premier League return.

After two impressive seasons in the Championship, Clarke - who was described as being "devastating" by former manager Tony Mowbray - looks ready for another shot in the top flight. The promising winger finished as Sunderland’s top goalscorer last season, with 15 goals in 40 league appearances.

Jack Clarke's Sunderland Stats (2023-24) Games 42 Goals 15 Assists 4 Minutes per goal 242 Minutes played 3,623

The Black Cats are now facing an uphill battle to keep their two starlets in Clarke and Jobe Bellingham before the transfer window shuts – Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in the latter and have held talks over a potential deal with Sunderland.

Southampton ‘Lead Race’ for Brereton Diaz

‘Pushing’ for his return to England

Southampton are leading the race to sign Villarreal striker Ben Brereton Diaz, according to TEAMtalk.

The ex-Sheffield United forward could soon return to English football as Russell Martin’s side are thought to be ‘pushing’ for his arrival.

The 25-year-old impressed during his six-month loan spell at Bramall Lane last season, netting six goals in 16 Premier League appearances for the Blades.

With strikers Gerard Moreno and Alexander Sorloth ahead of him in the pecking order at Villarreal, Brereton Diaz may welcome another spell away from the club in search of regular playing time.

Related Southampton See £14m Bid Rejected for Celtic's Matt O'Riley Celtic's Matt O'Riley is on the shortlist of various European clubs and Southampton have been the latest to register their interest

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 25-07-24.