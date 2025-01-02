Southampton could offer Stade Rennais midfielder Glen Kamara a route back to English football in the January transfer window, according to The Telegraph's Jeremy Wilson.

The Saints are anticipated to have the long-term future in mind, with it almost becoming accepted that they will be relegated. With just six points from 19 games, they are on course for the lowest points tally in Premier League history.

A squad that earned many plaudits in the EFL Championship hasn't been able to compete with English football's elite. Ivan Juric's appointment as Russell Martin's successor in late December hasn't led to a turnaround at St Mary's, overseeing two defeats in as many games.

Central midfield needs looking at this month. Joel Aribo and Mateus Fernandes do not have the defensive capabilities to help balance out the team. Flynn Downes has caught the eye now and again in holding midfield, but neither Juric nor Martin regularly placed their faith in on-loan Lesley Ugochukwu.

Southampton Keen On Ex-Leeds Man Kamara

The Rennes midfielder could replace Ugochukwu

Southampton are reportedly one of several clubs monitoring Kamara's situation at Roazhon Park. The 29-year-old has started to lose prominence in Jorge Sampaoli's side and could be one to watch this window despite only joining the Ligue 1 club last summer.

Kamara, who Steven Gerrard once dubbed a 'monster', arrived at Rennes from Leeds in an £8.4 million deal and has started eight of 13 appearances across competitions. He made the move to western France after missing out on Premier League promotion with the Peacocks.

Southampton beat Leeds 1-0 in the EFL Championship Play-Off final to clinch promotion at Wembley. This was Kamara's last game for Daniel Farke's side, but he could return to England with the struggling Saints.

Glen Kamara's 2024-25 Stats (Ligue 1) Appearances 13 Total Game Time 660min Goals 0 Assists 1 Touches 38.2 Key Passes 0.4 Accurate Passes Per Game 28.5 (91%) Accurate Long Balls 0.8 (92%) Interceptions Per Game 0.5 Tackles Per Game 1.8 Balls Recovered Per Game 3.2 Successful Dribbles 0.3 (50%) Ground Duels Won 2.4 (58%) Aerial Duels Won 0.2 (25%)

It's noted that Ugochukwu is expected to return to parent club Chelsea after failing to earn a regular starting berth at St Mary's. Last summer, the French defensive midfielder joined the Hampshire outfit on loan for more first-team opportunities.

Ugochukwu, 20, has been handed three starts in nine Premier League games and was surprisingly dropped by Juric for a 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace (December 29). If he returns to Stamford Bridge, it could mean Kamara arrives as his direct replacement, and the 65-cap Finland international boasts years more experience.

All stats courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 02/01/2025.