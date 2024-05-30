Highlights Southampton are keen on re-signing Danny Ings after promotion to the Premier League.

Former Saints' player Adam Lallana is also in talks to return after leaving in 2014.

Russel Martin's side are reportedly pursuing permanent deals for Flynn Downes and Ryan Fraser.

Southampton are keen on signing their former striker Danny Ings after winning promotion to the Premier League last weekend, according to talkSPORT.

Saints secured promotion after a 1-0 victory over Leeds in the Championship play-off final, and now they look to bring in reinforcements in a bid to prolong their stay in the top flight.

Ings, who played for the club from 2018 to 2021, has struggled to find his form for West Ham this season, scoring just one league goal in 390 minutes of playing time following a £15m move in 2023.

The 31-year-old - called a "phenomenal finisher" by Noel Whelan - could be looking for more playing time next season, and a move back to the south coast is on the cards, as talkSPORT suggest.

The centre-forward enjoyed a successful spell at Southampton previously, scoring 46 goals in 100 appearances in all competitions.

Ings could link up with former Saints player Adam Lallana, who is also reportedly in talks to return as the midfielder is set to leave Brighton in the upcoming transfer window.

Southampton ‘In Talks’ With Lallana

Another former St Mary's star could also be set to return

Following Southampton’s promotion to the Premier League, the club look to be targeting moves for experienced names, just as Luton did last season by signing Andros Townsend and Ross Barkley.

The Saints are currently in talks to bring back Lallana, who spent a total of 14 years at the club before leaving to join Liverpool in 2014.

He spent eight seasons in the first team, making 256 appearances for the Saints and scoring 65 goals.

After lifting the Premier League and Champions League titles with Liverpool, the 36-year-old is now looking at a possible return to where it all started.

Adam Lallana Southampton Stats (2006-2014) Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 68 12 11 Championship 87 13 15 League One 80 23 15 FA Cup 13 5 3 EFL Cup 12 5 1

In their successful bid for promotion, Russell Martin’s side relied on two centre-forwards, Adam Armstrong and Che Adams, and are now looking to bring in more proven goal threats to maintain their attacking style of play in the top flight. Southampton went down last year after scoring just 36 goals in the Premier League.

Southampton to Pursue Deals for Downes and Fraser

Saints will look to wrap up permanent moves for the two loan stars

According to the Daily Echo, Southampton are willing to strike permanent deals for loan stars Flynn Downes and Ryan Fraser, who were both instrumental in securing promotion to the Premier League last season.

West Ham loanee Downes is currently awaiting new Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui’s decision over his future in London.

The midfielder has enjoyed a successful spell in the Championship as he appeared in 36 matches for the Saints.

Fraser, who received praise from the Saints boss, Martin, for his ‘incredible’ contribution this season, is also rumoured to be considering a permanent move to the south coast.

In 42 league appearances for the club, the 30-year-old scored six and assisted two goals.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 29-05-24.