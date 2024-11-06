Southampton are keeping close tabs on Motherwell midfielder Lennon Miller and have sent scouts to watch him in action in recent weeks, the Daily Record has claimed.

The 18-year-old is reportedly being scouted by Sport Republic, who own the Saints, French side Valenciennes, and Turkish club Gaztepe, and has been identified as one of the best young talents in the country.

According to the Daily Record, scouts have watched Miller in action both remotely and in person in recent weeks and are set to continue their mission over the coming months.

It would reportedly take a potential club-record bid for Motherwell to consider selling one of their finest prospects – a deal that could potentially eclipse David Turnbull’s move to Celtic for around £3m in 2020.

The Scottish outfit are in a strong negotiating position, having recently tied Miller down to fresh terms with a deal until June 2026, while the midfielder himself is said to be happy continuing his development where he is at the moment.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Miller made his senior Motherwell debut on 31 August 2022, in a 4–0 victory over Inverness in the Scottish League Cup, six days after his 16th birthday.

Miller has been a key player for Motherwell this season, making 17 appearances across all competitions and managing four goals and three assists in the process.

The 18-year-old, who 'has got everything', has so far started in all of his 10 league appearances this term, amassing 882 minutes of action, ranking third among all Motherwell players for minutes played.

The Scotland Under-21 international’s recent appearances have fuelled speculation about whether he is already capable of making the step up to the senior squad, while it’s also no surprise to see Premier League clubs starting to show interest in him.

Southampton, who have been blessed with Tyler Dibling’s promising displays on their top-flight return, could soon turn their attention to Miller, who is reportedly aware of their growing interest.

Russell Martin’s men secured their first win of the new season on Saturday, but they have still failed to convince – Troy Deeney has now slammed them for maintaining their ‘naive’ approach.

Lennon Miller's Motherwell Stats (2024/25 Premiership) Games 10 Goals 2 Assists 3 Shots per 90 1.94 Interceptions per 90 1.12 Minutes played 882

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 06-11-24.