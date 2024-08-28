Southampton, amid their search for a new goalkeeper, are assessing all the options before making a concrete decision, Fabrizio Romano has revealed, as the transfer expert name-dropped Aaron Ramsdale as an option after Justin Bijlow’s move collapsed.

Russell Martin and Co have endured a torrid return to Premier League proceedings, losing both of their opening outings against Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest, respectively, and are looking to upgrade between the posts.

Related Flamengo in 'Advanced Talks' for Southampton Star Alcaraz Carlos Alcaraz has had a mixed time with Southampton and he could be returning back to South America

With first choice glovesman Gavin Bazunu out until 2025 with an Achilles tendon injury, picked up in April 2024, veteran Alex McCarthy has stepped in during the Irishman’s absence – but the St Mary’s outfit are keen to replace the 34-year-old.

Ramsdale Firmly On Southampton’s Goalkeeper Shortlist

Arsenal happy to sell amid Garcia move

Close

Feyenoord’s Bijlow emerged as their primary option but recently took to social media to reveal that his move to the now-Premier League outfit had fallen through as his would-be buyers “have a different view to Feyenoord on how to treat an injury”.

An alternative to the Dutchman is £24m Arsenal outcast Ramsdale, whose days in north London are seemingly numbered after David Raya made his transfer to the club permanent earlier this summer - even though Mikel Arteta has labelled the Englishman as being "exceptional".

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the ever-reliable Romano revealed that Southampton are now assessing all of their options on the market after suffering a blow in their Bijlow chase, while name-dropping Ramsdale as a potential option.

“Southampton will assess options for GK position after Bijlow deal off. Aaron Ramsdale remains on the list but Arsenal want loan with obligation to buy clause as they already 100% agreed personal terms with Espanyol GK Joan Garcia.”

This update comes after The United Stand journalist Sam C revealed, in an effort to ramp up their pursuit, that Southampton had lodged an initial loan bid worth £2.5 million, while they would also cover the majority – 80% – of his £120,000 weekly wage.

Elsewhere, MailOnline have reported that Wolverhampton Wanderers remain keen on snaring a deal for the out-of-sorts 26-year-old, who has conceded 99 goals and kept 32 clean sheets across his 89-game Arsenal career, and have also tabled an offer.

Aaron Ramsdale - Senior Career Statistics Club Appearances Minutes Goals Conceded Clean Sheets Arsenal 89 8,040 99 32 Sheffield Utd 46 4,140 72 8 Bournemouth 37 3,330 62 5 Wimbledon 23 2,070 31 7 Chesterfield 19 1,710 33 2

Southampton Eye Move for Yuri Alberto

Romano: Talks ongoing between clubs

With Martin and Co hoping to evade the prospect of being embroiled in a relegation battle this season, signing a new centre forward before the end of the week could be a shrewd decision, despite adding Ben Brereton Diaz to their ranks recently.

Their potency in front of goal – or lack thereof – has prompted them to dip their toes into the striker market and, as a result, Corinthians star Yuri Alberto has been earmarked as a potential option.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Southampton are one of two teams in the Premier League that are yet to score a goal.

Formerly linked to West Ham United, Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Southampton have sent a new formal bid for the Brazilian with talks ongoing between all relevant parties at present.

Under contract with the Brazilian top flight outfit until the summer of 2027, the 23-year-old could make his inevitable move to the Premier League this summer, but whether Southampton – amid a busy trading period – have the finances remains uncertain.

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 28/08/2024