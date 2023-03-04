Southampton boss Ruben Selles should think twice about giving two defenders any more game-time, it has been claimed.

Southampton duo Duje Caleta-Car and Lyanco 'can't really be trusted' as Ruben Selles looks to steer the St Mary's outfit towards Premier League survival, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GiveMeSport.

Saints are bottom of the table and at serious risk of dropping into the Championship after enduring a campaign to forget.

Southampton latest news - Duje Caleta-Car and Lyanco

WhoScored handed Caleta-Car and Lyanco match ratings of 6.9 and 6.2 respectively as Southampton crashed out of the FA Cup at the hands of League Two side Grimsby Town in midweek.

Although Caleta-Car - an £8million signing from French side Marseille during the final hours of last summer's transfer window - got his name on the scoresheet, Saints were on the wrong end of a huge upset in the fifth round.

Lyanco, who has been on Southampton's books since completing a £6.4million switch from Torino just over one-and-a-half years ago, conceded the first of two penalties as Grimsby booked a trip to Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

The defeat means Saints, who appointed Selles as their new manager until the end of the season last month, can fully concentrate on maintaining their Premier League status.

Caleta-Car and Lyanco, who earn a combined £75,000-per-week at Southampton, will be hoping to put in improved performances between now and the end of the campaign.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Caleta-Car and Lyanco?

Taylor believes Selles should be skeptical of turning to Caleta-Car and Lyanco again as they are simply not good enough.

The journalist feels fellow Premier League strugglers Everton, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest have reliable figures in their respective squads, but the same cannot be said for Southampton.

Taylor told GiveMeSport: "Players like Duje Caleta-Car and Lyanco have proven time and time again this season they can't really be trusted.

"They're not players that can be relied on frequently and Everton do have those players that can be relied on. The same applies to the likes of Wolves and even Forest, who I feel have got a good spine now."

Should Selles hand Caleta-Car and Lyanco more opportunities?

Respected journalist Dean Jones recently told GiveMeSport it could be argued that Caleta-Car is 'the best defender' on Southampton's books when he is in fine form.

The transfer insider feels the Croatia international, who has made 16 appearances since heading to the south coast, needs to be given time to adjust to Selles' demands.

Sofascore statistics show Caleta-Car has been averaging 4.2 clearances, 1.3 interceptions and 1.1 tackles per Premier League outing, so he could still play a crucial role in Southampton's survival bid.

Lyanco, on the other hand, has only been afforded 16 domestic starts in his time with Saints and it is unlikely that he will become one of the first names on the team-sheet any time soon.

Fellow central defenders Mohammed Salisu, Jan Bednarek and Armel Bella-Kotchap have been handed better average match ratings by WhoScored this season, leaving Caleta-Car and Lyanco with plenty of work to do.

You can find all of the latest football news and rumours right here