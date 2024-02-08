Highlights Southampton have extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 24 games and find themselves in the Championship's automatic promotion positions.

Saints have not been beaten since September and are on course to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Respected journalist Dean Jones believes that Southampton have been boosted in their hopes of heading back to the top flight.

Southampton 'feel invincible' after going on a lengthy unbeaten run to boost their hopes of sealing an immediate return to the Premier League, and journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that there can be 'no excuses' as they push to secure promotion.

Although Russell Martin was tasked with guiding Saints straight back into the top flight after being appointed as their boss on a three-year deal last summer, he was forced to contend with a significant number of key men heading through the exit door in the aftermath of suffering relegation.

James Ward-Prowse, Tino Livramento and Romeo Lavia were among those to embark on a fresh challenge, allowing Southampton to recoup more than £150million in sales, but they are firmly in the race to finish in the Championship's automatic promotion positions.

Saints' club-record extended thanks to FA Cup win

Southampton extended their unbeaten run to a club-record 24 games in all competitions as they saw off Championship rivals Watford to book an FA Cup fifth round trip to Liverpool on Tuesday, according to MailOnline, with a Sekou Mara brace and Che Adams strike being enough to secure victory at St Mary's.

Saints have not suffered a defeat since September, when they were on the wrong side of a 2-1 scoreline in a domestic clash with Middlesbrough, and it has resulted in them climbing into the second tier's top two positions as they continue building momentum leading into the final stages of the campaign.

Southampton are also among the top goalscorers in the division, with runaway leaders Leicester City being the only side to have found the back of the net more often, and it has allowed Martin to boast a formidable record since taking charge of the south coast club in testing times.

Russell Martin's managerial record at Southampton Matches 33 Won 20 Drawn 8 Lost 5 Goals for 64 Goals against 36 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 7/2/2024

The promotion push has been pivotal off the pitch as it resulted in Saints being able to hold onto the likes of Scotland international Adams despite talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook recently telling GIVEMESPORT that Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Gary O'Neil was keen on reaching an agreement during the final stages of the winter transfer window.

David Brooks also requested to make the loan move from Bournemouth last week as he was desperate to secure more regular game time and get involved in Southampton's battle for a return to the Premier League at the first time of asking, highlighting that the eye-catching form has made St Mary's an attractive destination.

Saints made history when they sealed a 3-1 win over Swansea City in January - courtesy of goals from Adams, Will Smallbone and Flynn Downes - as the three points allowed them to register their longest unbeaten run since joining the Football League in 1920.

Dean Jones - Southampton have no excuses thanks to Edozie and Sulemana boost

Jones believes that Southampton are full of confidence heading into every fixture after going more than four months since being condemned to a defeat, and they have been boosted further thanks to Samuel Edozie and Kamaldeen Sulemana returning from the treatment table.

The respected journalist feels that Martin's charges have no excuses as they push for Premier League action to return to St Mary's in the 2024/25 season, while the strength of their squad means that Saints are among the favourites to seal promotion.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"I think Southampton are at the stage where you start to feel invincible. I can remember Fulham going on a run like this a few seasons ago, and you just felt that every single game was going to be your day. "It's a feeling that you really don't get very often in football. Once you find a rhythm like that, it is incredible. Southampton are now able to strengthen further thanks to Samuel Edozie and Kamaldeen Sulemana coming back into the fold, so there really aren't going to be any excuses. "I don't think this is the sort of club that will be looking for excuses anyway. But once you've got a squad this strong, and in this strong position in the league table, you start to wonder what it will take for Southampton to not win promotion."

Martin could negotiate summer swap deal involving Alcaraz

Southampton are among a host of clubs looking to land Juventus youngster Matias Soule, according to Italian media outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, and could aim to steal a march on other admirers by negotiating a swap deal involving Carlos Alcaraz when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

The report suggests that Saints may set their sights on acquiring the 20-year-old winger, who has scored 10 goals in 24 appearances during a productive loan spell with Frosinone, if the Serie A heavyweights want to take advantage of an option to keep Alcaraz on a permanent basis.

It is understood that Juventus will have the opportunity to buy the Argentinian for £40million at the end of the season after negotiating an initial loan deal last week, but Southampton could attempt to acquire Soule in part-exchange by offering to lower the pre-agreed figure.

Alcaraz's move to the Allianz Stadium resulted in his Saints spell being cut short, having only joined in a £12million switch from Racing Club in January 2023, becoming the second acquisition during Nathan Jones' brief spell in the St Mary's hot-seat.

Soule has been limited to just 21 Juventus appearances since coming through the Turin-based side's youth ranks, while his solitary goal for the Bianconeri came in a 4-2 win over Sampdoria in March 2023, but he is building much-needed experience during a loan spell with Frosinone.