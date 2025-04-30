Southampton chairman and majority owner Dragan Solak is giving indications that he may be open to selling his 80 per cent stake if he can find a buyer willing to purchase the south coast side for significantly more cash than the amount of money he spent to complete a takeover at St Mary's in January 2022, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

It has been a testing season for Saints, with them breaking an unwanted record by suffering the earliest relegation in Premier League history, and there could be changes at boardroom level despite influential figures continuing to search for a new permanent boss to replace interim manager Simon Rusk.

Solak May Cash In on Saints at the Right Price

Serbian's valuation of south coast club higher than mooted

Solak could be open to selling his 80 per cent stake in Southampton at the right price, according to GMS sources, but suggestions that a bid in the region of £125million could be enough to convince Sport Republic's lead investor to walk away have been downplayed at this stage.

Having taken out a loan worth £110million provided by Luxembourg-registered company Summer Invest Sarl in December 2021 to aid his attempts to buy Saints, the Serbian businessman is not interested in leaving the recently-relegated top flight side for slightly more than his initial outlay.

GMS sources have been informed that Solak is demanding a significantly higher figure and may only consider close to double what he forked out, meaning interested parties could be forced to put in excess of £200million on the table if they want to become the majority owners of Southampton.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Southampton have conceded 80 goals over the course of 34 Premier League fixtures this season, while they have scored just 25 along the way

The 60-year-old installed himself as Saints' chairman earlier this year, following predecessor Henrik Kraft's decision to step down, and he has backed Sport Republic's strategy to chase a multi-club ownership model which also includes Turkish outfit Goztepe and French side Valenciennes.

Southampton are viewing their player sales as assets surpassing the mooted £125million, GMS sources understand, and relegation to the Championship is not seen as significantly diminishing as the sale process would likely take a prolonged period and they could regain their top flight status in that time.