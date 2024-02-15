Highlights Southampton have received a boost as Flynn Downes could be available for the Championship encounter with West Bromwich Albion on Friday.

The central midfielder missed the defeat to Bristol City after being forced off with an injury during the victory over Huddersfield Town last weekend.

Respected journalist Dean Jones believes that Downes is a big influence within the dressing room and could be key in Southampton's bid to return to winning ways.

Although the central midfielder's move to the south coast was delayed due to a bout of food poisoning in August, with him joining Saints on a temporary basis until the end of the season, he has gone on to become one of the first names on the team sheet.

Downes headed in the opposite direction to James Ward-Prowse, who brought the curtain down on his Southampton career by completing a £30million switch to West Ham during the final weeks of the summer transfer window, and he has helped to fill the void left by the England international as Martin's charges seek an immediate return to the Premier League.

Downes in race against time to be available for West Brom encounter

Martin has insisted that Downes has a 'big chance' of being available for Southampton's trip to West Brom on Friday, according to the Daily Echo, after being sorely missed as their 25-match unbeaten run came to an end at the hands of Bristol City earlier this week.

The report suggests that Saints' boss conceded his side faltered in the former Swansea City man's absence at Ashton Gate, having been a key cog over the course of his 24 appearances this season before being forced off during the win over Huddersfield Town last weekend, as they are 'different athletically' when he is not in the middle of the park.

Although West Ham agreed a deal worth up to £14million when they saw off competition from Crystal Palace for Downes' signature in July 2022, he struggled to secure regular game time at his boyhood club due to the likes of Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek being ahead of him in the pecking order, but statistics highlight that he has rediscovered his best form since heading to Southampton.

Flynn Downes' statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to the 2022/23 campaign 2023/24 2022/23 Pass completion percentage 94.0 87.3 Passes completed 75.8 34.0 Tackles 2.22 1.88 Interceptions 1.77 0.82 Clearances 0.91 0.71 Statistics according to FBref - Correct as of 15/2/2024

Martin's influence is likely to have played a key role in Downes building confidence and being a consistently high performer as joining Saints allowed him to seal a reunion with the tactician, having been handed 39 outings under his stewardship at Championship rivals Swansea.

Transfer insider Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Southampton's chances of signing the 25-year-old on a permanent basis are 'looking positive' after he has shone in his current surroundings, while their hopes of tempting him to remain at St Mary's will be bolstered if they seal promotion to the top flight.

But West Ham will be keeping a close eye on Downes' performances and are in a strong negotiating position if Martin looks to strike a deal as his £25,000-per-week contract is not due to expire until the summer of 2027, while the Hammers also have an option to extend the agreement by a further 12 months.

Dean Jones - Long-term injury to Downes would have been a massive blow

Jones believes that Downes is a positive influence in the dressing room as well as on the pitch, with his character pushing his teammates on before their extensive unbeaten run was ended by Bristol City, meaning that it would have been catastrophic for Southampton if he had been forced onto the sidelines for a lengthy period after suffering an injury during the eight-goal thriller with Huddersfield.

As a result, the respected reporter feels that Saints' hopes of getting their promotion push back on track at West Brom have been improved due to the Europa Conference League winner battling to prove his fitness ahead of the journey to the Hawthorns.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"Losing Downes would have been a massive blow because he has been a good signing and is also a really good character around the squad, which will have been important in their amazing run before the Bristol City defeat. "They were able to adapt against Huddersfield last weekend, and got another important win, but losing Downes for too long really would have been extremely disappointing news for Southampton. "For that situation to now go in the other direction because he could be back soon, is a boost."

Southampton could use Alcaraz in swap deal for Soule

Southampton are battling it out with a host of other admirers to sign Juventus youngster Matias Soule, according to Italian media outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, and they could look to steal a march on additional suitors by negotiating a swap deal involving Carlos Alcaraz when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

The report suggests that the Championship high-flyers may set their sights on landing the 20-year-old winger, who has scored 10 goals in 25 appearances during a productive loan spell with Frosinone, if the Serie A giants want to take advantage of an option to keep Alcaraz on a permanent basis.

It is understood that Juventus will have the opportunity to buy the Argentinian for £40million at the end of the season after negotiating an initial loan deal ahead of the winter window's February 1 deadline, but Southampton could attempt to acquire Soule in part-exchange by offering to lower the pre-agreed figure.

Alcaraz's move to the Allianz Stadium resulted in his spell on the south coast being cut short, having only joined in a £12million switch from Racing Club in January 2023, becoming the second acquisition during Nathan Jones' brief stint in the St Mary's hot-seat.

Soule has been limited to just 21 Juventus appearances since coming through the Turin-based side's youth ranks, while his solitary goal for the Bianconeri came in a 4-2 win over Sampdoria in March 2023, but he is building much-needed experience during a temporary spell with Frosinone.