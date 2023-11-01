Highlights Southampton are expecting big things from Kamaldeen Sulemana after fending off interest during the summer transfer window.

The winger became Saints' club-record signing when he joined from French side Rennes earlier this year.

Respected journalist Dean Jones feels Sulemana's price tag has resulted in him being under pressure to produce the goods for Russell Martin's side.

Southampton star Kamaldeen Sulemana needs to 'come through with the goals that matter' as Saints continue their pursuit of an immediate return to the Premier League, but journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT why the winger's lack of form could be 'encouraging' at St Mary's.

Sulemana became the most expensive signing in the south coast club's history when he sealed a £22million switch from Rennes during the January window earlier this year, but he was unable to stave off relegation to the Championship.

Having seen Russell Martin head into the dugout during the summer, following an initial compensation dispute involving former employers Swansea City, the Ghana international has been tasked with playing a key role in attempting to regain Southampton's top flight status.

Sulemana seeking return to form after Saints fend off interest

Although Everton worked on a last-gasp deal which would have seen Sulemana make a quickfire return to the Premier League during the final hours of the summer transfer window, according to Football Insider, he remained on Southampton's books as a move failed to come to fruition due to his £30million price tag.

It was not the first time that the Toffees attempted to profit from Saints' relegation into the Championship as they initially opened discussions over a loan switch to Merseyside, but Martin was unwilling to sanction the 21-year-old's exit.

Everton's admiration for Sulemana has refused to go away despite his decision to snub a move to Goodison Park in favour of linking up with Southampton in their battle for Premier League survival during the winter window.

Kamaldeen Sulemana's senior club career in numbers Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off Rennes 47 6 4 5 0 FC Nordsjaelland 43 14 8 13 1 Southampton 27 2 4 2 1 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

Sean Dyche's side had attempted to hijack the move to St Mary's by heading to French side Rennes with a verbal offer, but they were unable to change the former FC Nordsjaelland talisman's mind and sent back to the drawing board.

Despite being coveted a matter of months ago, Sulemana has struggled to rediscover his best form since the campaign got underway and is still searching for his first goal ahead of Southampton's trip to Millwall this weekend.

He has only found the back of the net twice since Saints splashed the cash on his services, with both of those goals coming in the 4-4 draw against Liverpool on the final day of last term.

But reputable reporter Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Sulemana could thrive in the Championship, with his pace being a particular asset which is likely to cause problems for defenders.

Jones believes Sulemana is under pressure to play a pivotal role in Southampton's promotion push after the club showed their faith by shattering their transfer record in order to get him through the door.

But the respected journalist feels Saints should be buoyed by the fact they are in the race for a return to the Premier League despite the big-money arrival not firing on all cylinders at this stage.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"It's not a great return so far from Sulemana. It's not his fault that he is the club's record signing. But, at the end of the day, if you are the club-record signing, you've got to deliver. "When it comes down to bottom numbers, at the moment, he's not done that. I think that it is important that Carlos Alcaraz and Sulemana start to come through with the goals that matter. "Maybe, from a Southampton point of view, it's at least encouraging that they've still got that potential to happen. They've managed to get themselves back up the table without these guys regularly finding the net, but if they can start finding goals, who knows how far Saints could push on?"

£12m Southampton star wanted by Premier League duo

Brentford have been weighing up whether to offer Alcaraz a January move away from Southampton, according to the Evening Standard, having been monitoring his performances during the early stages of the campaign.

The report suggests the Argentinian's versatility is being seen as an attractive asset by the west Londoners, while summer suitors Crystal Palace, AC Milan and Benfica were unable to lure him away from St Mary's a matter of months after his £12million move to Saints from Racing Club.

Alcaraz is in demand ahead of the transfer window reopening at the turn of the year as Newcastle United are also keeping tabs on his situation as they attempt to recover from Sandro Tonali's 10-month ban for breaching betting regulations.

But the 20-year-old has put Southampton in a strong negotiating position after penning a new five-year contract last month, meaning his admirers will have to stump up big money to tempt Saints into sanctioning his departure.

Alcaraz has got his name on the scoresheet twice since the season got underway, while he returned to the starting line-up against Birmingham City last weekend after being dropped to the bench for the trip to Preston North End.