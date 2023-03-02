Southampton boss Ruben Selles needs to find a way of getting his side firing in the attacking third of the pitch, it has been claimed.

Southampton boss Ruben Selles is facing a 'critical' task as Saints need to be more creative in the final third of the pitch if they want Premier League action to head back to St Mary's next season, journalist Dean Jones has told GiveMeSport.

Saints are at serious risk of dropping into the Championship and time is running out to preserve their top flight status.

Southampton manager news - Ruben Selles

According to The Athletic, Selles has been tasked with keeping Southampton in the Premier League after being appointed as the club's manager until the end of the season.

The report suggests the Spaniard, who has been handed a short-term contract, is highly-regarded behind the scenes and is also popular within the dressing room.

Southampton handed Selles a short-term contract after he had made it clear he wanted the job on a full-time basis and steered the strugglers to a 1-0 victory over Chelsea in his first match at the helm.

But the south coast club's hopes of remaining in the top flight were dented when they suffered a narrow defeat to fellow relegation battlers Leeds United last weekend, which led to the 39-year-old criticising his side's pressing and use of the ball when in possession.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GiveMeSport that wholesale changes could be made to the Southampton squad if Selles fails to stave off dropping into the second tier.

What has Dean Jones said about Southampton?

Jones believes Southampton have been struggling to break down opponents and their lack of end product is a key reason for failing to climb off the foot of the Premier League table.

The journalist feels Selles' ability to get the best out of his attack-minded players will have a huge impact on whether Saints remain a top flight club heading into next season.

Jones told GiveMeSport: "Creativity is an issue and carving out chances is basically going to be critical. As we move on from here, it will decide whether they can stay in the division.

"It's a tough one for the new boss to get his head around because he can't change this now. He's got what he's got for the rest of the season and he's got to find a fix.

"Paul Onuachu can thrive in this league, but only with the right service. At the moment, there isn't much of that in sight."

Who could be a creative spark for Southampton?

James Ward-Prowse is Southampton's top goalscorer in the Premier League, having found the back of the net six times, while Transfermarkt statistics show Che Adams is the only striker to have got his name on the scoresheet more than once in the top flight this season.

Everton, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest are the only sides to have been less prolific since the campaign got underway, further underlining Saints' problems in the final third of the pitch.

Kamaldeen Sulemana, who became Southampton's club-record signing when he joined in a £22million deal from Rennes on deadline day of the January transfer window, could be key in attempting to turn his new employers' fortunes around.

The Ghana international winger has racked up 32 goal contributions during the early stages of his senior club career.

Onuachu, another winter arrival, is capable of providing much-needed firepower as he has already been on target 17 times this season.

You can find all of the latest football news and rumours right here