Southampton boss Russell Martin has secured a significant confidence boost ahead of preparing to hold discussions with owner Dragan Solak over future plans at St Mary's as he has retained the full backing of his squad despite a difficult start to the Premier League campaign, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Saints were not afraid to splash the cash in the aftermath of returning to the top flight at the first time of asking via the Championship play-offs, with close to £100million spent on reinforcements during the summer transfer window, but they have struggled to secure positive results.

Although a convincing 3-1 defeat at the hands of Bournemouth earlier this week resulted in Martin coming under increasing pressure, with members of the hierarchy split over whether they need to wield the axe in order to enjoy an upturn in fortunes, he is on course to be in the dugout for the trip to Arsenal on Saturday.

Solak Concerned by Saints' Poor Run of Form

Owner has stressed importance of maintaining top flight status

The Southampton squad do not want the hierarchy to make a managerial change, according to GMS sources, but Solak is concerned by the start made to the season and is expected to initiate talks with Martin during the fast-approaching international break about the plan moving forward.

The former Swansea City chief went public with his criticism after Saints' latest setback against Bournemouth, with him branding his players 'soft' and conceding he was 'hurt and disappointed' by the first half performance at the Vitality Stadium, but they are keen for him to be kept at the helm as they seek improved results.

GMS sources have been informed that all members of the Southampton dressing room accepted Martin's concerns after the defeat to their south coast neighbours as they were aware they had let him down, while their support is unwavering as he is well-liked and highly-regarded by his charges.

Russell Martin's managerial record at Southampton Matches 62 Won 32 Drawn 12 Lost 18 Goals for 115 Goals against 92 Statistics correct as of 03/10/2024

Saints' owners are aware that it was always going to be a tough transition from the possession-heavy style of play that got them promoted from the Championship and deploying similar tactics in the Premier League, resulting in there being a realisation that patience is needed instead of making a knee-jerk decision over the 38-year-old.

Solak has already told Martin and other key figures how important staying in the top flight is for his long-term vision at Southampton, GMS sources have learned, but day-to-day decisions are made by Rasmus Ankersen and Henrik Kraft, and they are not currently looking to make an alteration in the dugout.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Russell Martin made seven appearances against Southampton during his playing career, but he only achieved one win as he suffered four defeats along the way

Martin Preparing Side for Important Fixtures

Trio of clashes pinpointed as crucial opportunities to secure points

GMS sources have been told that upcoming home clashes against fellow strugglers Leicester City and Everton - along with a trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers - have been pinpointed as important fixtures where Southampton need to get points on the board as Martin looks to end speculation over his future.

There is an acceptance behind the scenes that Saints need to beat sides around them, even at this early stage of the season, if the want to avoid an immediate return to the Championship, while there is less pressure when they go head-to-head with title-chasing Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool between now and November.

Martin is not in line to be sacked in the coming days as he was only recently rewarded with a long-term contract and built up plenty of stock last season, GMS sources understand, and plans have already been put in place to sign an attacking force who is capable of making Southampton more prolific in the final third when the transfer window reopens.

Although there have been links to ex-Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea chief Graham Potter due to a string of underwhelming results on the south coast, Saints' hierarchy are on course to stand by their current boss as final preparations are made for their clash against Arsenal this weekend.

