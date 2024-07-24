Highlights Southampton are leading the race to sign Villarreal striker Ben Brereton Diaz.

The ex-Sheffield United forward is reportedly keen on a return to England.

Brereton Diaz netted six goals in his previous six-month spell in the Premier League.

Southampton are leading the race to sign former Sheffield United striker Ben Brereton Diaz, according to TEAMtalk.

The Villarreal forward is reportedly keen on a return to England after an impressive stint at Bramall Lane last season and would entertain an offer from Southampton.

Brereton Diaz, who Tony Mowbray said has 'extraordinary' work rate, is now back at Villarreal for pre-season training and could soon be on the move to the South Coast, TEAMtalk has reported.

The 25-year-old faces an uncertain future at the La Liga outfit, with strikers Gerard Moreno and Alexander Sorloth ahead of him in manager Marcelino’s pecking order.

Russell Martin could shortly welcome Brereton Diaz back to England as part of Southampton’s summer reshuffle ahead of their Premier League return.

One of the busiest clubs in the market so far, the Saints have introduced eight new signings already, including midfielders Flynn Downes and Adam Lallana, as well as defenders Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Yukinari Sugawara.

Southampton ‘Pushing’ for Villarreal Star

Long-term admirers of Brereton Diaz

Southampton are long-term admirers of Brereton Diaz, according to TEAMtalk – the Saints have tried to sign the 25-year-old prior to his move to Sheffield United in January.

The Premier League returnees are now reportedly ‘pushing’ for Brereton Diaz’s return to England and are thought to be leading the race for the Chilean.

After focusing on reinforcements in defence and midfield in the first part of the transfer window, Russell Martin is now keen to deepen his attacking options ahead of the new campaign in the top flight.

A versatile attacker, Brereton Diaz could offer Martin several solutions up front next season as he would partner last season’s top scorer, Adam Armstrong, who struggled to replicate his impressive Championship numbers in the Premier League in previous years.

Ben Brereton Diaz's Sheffield United Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes played Premier League 14 6 1 1,110 FA Cup 2 0 0 81

In 16 appearances for Sheffield United last season, Brereton Diaz netted six goals and assisted once across all competitions, but failed to be on the winning side in the Premier League in all of his 14 outings.

The 25-year-old was utilised both as a left-winger and striker in the previous campaign, and Southampton fans could expect a similar showing if he were to return to England again.

Southampton to Break Transfer Record

For Celtic star Matt O’Riley

Southampton will have to break the Scottish transfer record to sign Celtic star Matt O’Riley, who is rated at around £30million.

A fee in a similar region would eclipse the £25million that Arsenal paid Celtic for defender Kieran Tierney five years ago.

According to the Sunday Mirror, Saints boss Russell Martin is keen on a reunion with O’Riley – the pair worked together at MK Dons, before the Denmark international departed for Celtic.

Last season’s Celtic Player of the Year, O’Riley enjoyed a superb campaign for the Scottish giants, scoring 19 goals and registering 18 assists in 49 appearances across all competitions.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 24-07-24.