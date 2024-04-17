Highlights Southampton have been tipped to secure automatic promotion from the Championship.

Saints currently lie in fourth position but have games in hand on Leeds United and Ipswich Town above them.

Russell Martin's side also face Leeds and fellow challengers Leicester City in their remaining four matches.

It is still all to play for at the top of the Championship as we hit the business end of the season. The top four teams each have three or four games left to play, including some massive fixtures against one another.

Of all the teams vying for automatic promotion, Southampton have the most to win and lose, with more of their destiny in their own hands than the teams around them. That's because the Saints, currently fourth in the league, have to play two of the top three between now and the end of the season.

It's going to make for a fantastic climax to the Championship season, and journalist Charlie Wyett has been previewing the run-in on the Back Pages segment live on Sky Sports on Tuesday night. He is tipping Russell Martin's Saints to build on their momentum and and achieve automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

A Four-Horse Race for Promotion

Wyett is tipping Southampton to go up automatically

Many supporters and pundits thought Ipswich, Leicester and Leeds had secured themselves a three-way battle for the Championship title. Both those three teams have had their blips in recent weeks, most notably Leicester, which has blown the race wide open and brought Southampton well and truly back into the fold.

Wyett said: "We thought it was a three-horse race, didn't we? But Southampton (are in contention) due to the fact that Ipswich, Leicester and Leeds have wobbled.

"Southampton (had a) good result (against Preston). They go to Cardiff at the weekend, and then there's a huge game at Leicester next Tuesday. Then let's not forget the last day of the season, they're playing Leeds United.

"It's been an incredible season in the Championship, or in all of the EFL, hasn't it? And I know it's tight down at the bottom as well, quite a few teams could be sucked into relegation.

"But those four teams (at the top), it's absolutely brilliant. Although the play-off spots are sort of sorted, the automatic promotion spots... I really don't know who's going to go up. I think Southampton have got a bit of momentum and I think Russell Martin's team might do it."

Remaining Championship Promotion Fixtures

League leaders Ipswich have just three games left in their league season, as do third-placed Leeds. Ipswich face Hull (A), Coventry (A) and then Huddersfield (H) on the final day.

Leicester have a game in hand on the teams around them, so have four fixtures left to play. They play West Brom (H) next followed by a huge crunch clash against Southampton (H) next week. They then face Preston (A) and Blackburn (H) in their final two games of the season.

Leeds play Middlesbrough (A) on Monday, and close out their season with QPR (A) and a massive fixture against Southampton (H) on the final day. Southampton face Cardiff (A) next, then have that huge trip away to Leicester. Then it's Stoke at home before that potential promotion deciding clash away at Leeds on the final day of the season.