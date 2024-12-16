Southampton are reportedly looking at two unnamed foreign coaches as they look to appoint a successor to Russell Martin, according to Sky Sports reporter Paul Gilmour.

Saints decided to sack the 38-year-old following Sunday night's 5-0 home defeat by Tottenham Hotspur, with the south coast outfit five goals down at the break following a disastrous first half in which they conceded within 40 seconds.

The result meant Southampton continue to be cut adrift at the bottom of the Premier League table with just five points to their name from their 16 fixtures to date this term, while only Wolves have conceded more than their tally of 36 goals.

Sheffield Wednesday coach - and Ralph Hasenhuttl's former assistant at St Mary's - Danny Rohl was one of the first names to be heavily linked with the vacant role, but GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that the 35-year-old's compensation could be a sticking point, and subsequently Sport Republic are more likely to look elsewhere for Martin's replacement.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Southampton's next manager will be their fifth in just over two years.

It could mean the Saints owners instead turn their attentions to an out-of-work option from abroad, with Kasper Hjulmand one of the names mentioned as a potential target on Monday evening.

Speaking live on Sky Sports News this afternoon outside St Mary's, Gilmour said:

"Alongside him [the interest in Danny Rohl], we're told there are two other foreign coaches. The key difference here with these other foreign coaches that Southampton are interested in is that no compensation will have to be paid. "That is obviously a very different situation to somebody in a job where you would have to negotiate and consider compensation, and factor that in as well."

Southampton will surely want to get their new man in as soon as possible with a run of four matches in 11 days, starting when they host Liverpool in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening before top flight fixtures against Fulham, West Ham United and Crystal Palace before 2025.

All statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 16-12-24.