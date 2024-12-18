Southampton and Liverpool will go head-to-head in the EFL Cup quarter-final at St Mary's Stadium on Wednesday night, with the Saints managerless and Arne Slot looking for his first piece of silverware in England.

Manager Russell Martin was sacked after a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Tottenham on Sunday night, leaving the team rock-bottom of the Premier League with just one win all season. Liverpool on the other hand battled to a 2-2 draw at home with Fulham, despite having Andy Robertson sent off when 1-0 down during the first-half.

Both sides have injury concerns and will be keen to get back to winning ways as quickly as possible, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expects the teams to line up.

Southampton Team News

Simon Rusk to take charge

The Saints will have Under-21's manager Simon Rusk in charge until a permanent replacement is found for Martin, and he will have several injury issues to deal with when selecting his first team. Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is in contention to return in goal while Adam Lallana and Paul Onuachu both returned to the matchday squad after injury against Spurs.

Captain Jack Stephens is suspended after his red card against Chelsea, and Gavin Bazunu, Will Smallbone, Ross Stewart and Juan Larios are long-term absentees.

Southampton Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Jack Stephens Suspended 26/12/2024 Aaron Ramsdale Finger 18/12/2024 Ross Stewart Calf 19/01/2025 Gavin Bazunu Achilles 01/02/2025 Will Smallbone Hamstring Unknown Juan Larios Other Unknown

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Rusk shared an update on his squad.

"No fresh injuries that I am aware of. Things are always being assessed, I'm sure we will get some news on those players who might be close. before and after the game."

Southampton Team News

Rusk to go with experience

Southampton Predicted XI: Ramsdale; Bednarek, Manning, Harwood-Bellis; Dibling, Downes, Fernandes, Walker-Peters; Lallana, Onuachu, Armstrong.

Southampton Predicted Substitutes: McCarthy (GK), Bree (DEF), Taylor (DEF), Wood (DEF), Sugawara (DEF), Aribo (MID), Fraser (FWD), Brereton-Diaz (FWD), Archer (FWD)

The team needs a boost and the inexperienced manager is likely to go with as much experience as possible to get a result here. That should see returns for Ramsdale, Lallana and a rare start for Onuachu up front. Youngster Tyler Dibling and summer signing Matheus Fernandes have been stand-out performers so should keep their places in the team too as Southampton return to a back five following the weekend thrashing.

Liverpool Team News

Robertson and Slot suspended

Liverpool will be without manager Arne Slot and left-back Andy Robertson for the game as both serve a one-game suspension, but aside from that the Reds are in a good spot.

Kostas Tsimikas is closing in on a return and could be fit to replace the Scot at left-back, but Ibrahima Konate and Connor Bradley remain sidelined through injury. Federico Chiesa and Diogo Jota could come back into the team, while the manager has confirmed to Caoimhin Kelleher will return in goal.

Liverpool Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Kostas Tsimikas Ankle 18/12/2024 Andrew Robertson Suspended 22/12/2024 Ibrahima Konate Knee 26/12/2024 Connor Bradley Hamstring 26/12/2024

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Slot shared an update on his squad.

“Kostas is coming close. He’s going to be training with us today, maybe for the first time, so let’s see how that works out. “Ibou and Conor are still not training with us. Diogo would have been definitely one that it was ideal for him to play, but after the [Fulham] game he wasn't completely fit, so he didn't train with us yesterday. Let's see if he can train with us today. Don't expect him to start. Hopefully he can make some minutes, but don't expect him to start tomorrow."

Liverpool Predicted XI

Chiesa and Jota on the bench

Liverpool Predicted XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Gomez, Tsimikas; Endo, Mac Allister; Gakpo, Elliott, Diaz; Nunez.

Liverpool Predicted Substitutes: Alisson (GK), Van Dijk (DEF), Jones (MID), Morton (MID), Gravenberch (MID), Szoboszlai (MID), Salah (FWD), Chiesa (FWD), Jota (FWD).

Slot has confirmed he will use this game as an opportunity to give players minutes to find rhythm, so Jarrel Quansah and Harvey Elliott could get rare starts across the side. With Jota unable to start Darwin Nunez should get another opportunity in attack, while Alexis Mac Allister should come back in following his suspension at the weekend.

£510,000-per-week trio Van Dijk, Chiesa and Jota are all likely to be on the bench.