Southampton have begun looking at potential successors to manager Russell Martin, who is under immediate threat of losing his job, according to Football Insider.

The Saints have endured a dismal start to the new campaign, winning just one of their opening 15 Premier League matches, a return that sees them rooted to the bottom of the table. Eight points adrift from safety, calls for Martin to be dismissed have started to circulate.

However, reports emerged earlier this week that the south coast outfit have no plans to part ways with the under-fire boss for the time being. While the club's hierarchy maintain their public backing of Martin, Mick Brown, via Football Insider, insists that succession planning for the possible departure is underway.

Southampton Eyeing Martin Replacements

It doesn't look good for the head coach

After winning promotion from the Championship via the play-offs in May, Martin made a number of summer signings, and has remained staunch about implementing his possession-oriented approach in the top flight. This style thus far hasn't translated effectively at a higher level, and Southampton have subsequently suffered.

Accumulating just five points from 15 league matches, the pressure is understandably on Martin, and it appears the club are already planning for his somewhat inevitable exit. Speaking to Football Insider, former Manchester United scout Mick Brown, who remains well-connected within the game, commented on Martin's situation:

"He’s in a very precarious position there. Once the fans start to turn, the board start to feel the pressure and more often than not they make the decision, because they don’t want the pressure on them. "From what I’m told, they’re already looking at potential replacements. I don’t think it’s formal, they haven’t had any talks, and they’re not going to make an appointment imminently, but they’re putting things in place just in case. "If they do make a change, I wouldn’t expect it to be a completely different style. They, rightly or wrongly, want to continue with the progressive football and building from the back. "So whether they make the change will depend on the manager and the results they can pick up, but the club are planning for every eventuality.”

Few names have emerged as possible Martin replacements in recent weeks, although former West Ham boss David Moyes was cited as a potential successor back in November.

Martin's Record as Southampton Manager Matches Managed 72 Wins 34 Draws 13 Losses 25 Win Percentage 47%

All Statistics via TransferMarkt - correct as of 13/12/2024