Highlights Southampton have made several signings and could add Jesurun Rak-Sakyi to their squad after tabling an offer.

The Crystal Palace youngster may leave due to limited game time in his current surroundings.

Rak-Sakyi has a promising future after impressive performances at Charlton Athletic and Selhurst Park.

Southampton have been one of the most proactive clubs in the transfer market in recent weeks, with no fewer than six Englishmen coming through the door alongside Japanese star Yukinari Sugawara - and they could add to their ranks with Crystal Palace youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi after reports suggested they have made a £7million move for the Eagles starlet.

Saints boss Russell Martin has already added Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Adam Lallana, Charlie Taylor, Ronnie Edwards, Nathan Wood and Flynn Downes to his ranks in deals totalling over £40million, whilst Sugawara is the only first-team player bought from outside of the English pyramid after his switch from Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar.

There has been considerable steel added to the defence, and with the attacking output of Lallana and Downes, Southampton have added superbly to their team with more signings to come over the summer. But, according to journalist Alan Nixon, that could be increased with the addition of Rak-Sakyi after a surprise bid.

Saints Make Offer for Rak-Sakyi

Newly-promoted side could add the youngster to their ranks

The report by Nixon states that Southampton have made a surprise £7million bid for Palace star Rak-Sakyi as they aim to bolster their squad ahead of the Premier League season.

Rak-Sakyi was in Palace's squad throughout the previous campaign but, due to the brilliance of Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise and Jeff Schlupp at times, he only featured in six Premier League games and could be on the move this summer ahead of game time away from Selhurst Park.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi's League One statistics - Charlton squad ranking, 2023/24. Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 43 2nd Goals 15 1st Assists 8 1st Shots Per Game 2.1 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.9 1st Match rating 7.03 1st

Southampton, as a result, have bid £7million for his services despite there being a decent chance of first-team minutes in south London this season. Even if their bid for a permanent move does not go through, the winger could move to the south coast on a loan deal if Russell Martin sees fit to bring him in.

Palace will likely reject the bid as they don't want to lose their youngster, but a bigger amount being offered and the chance of a Premier League move with first-team minutes could swing Rak-Sakyi's decision massively.

Oliver Glasner's men are thought to be shocked by the bid, and had planned to send him to the Championship on loan throughout the summer after a frustrating season at Selhurst Park last time out. Hull City made the best offer to land him temporarily, but Southampton have now come in to completely change the landscape of any deal for his services.

Palace Must Play Rak-Sakyi if They Keep Him

Eagles do not want to lose a star youth player

Rak-Sakyi scored 15 league goals for Charlton Athletic back in 2022/23, scoring on his debut and registering a further eight assists to unanimously win the club's Player of the Year award with 46 per cent of the votes.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jesurun Rak-Sakyi featured in just 132 minutes of Premier League football last season.

Aged just 19 when he joined, Rak-Sakyi has shown that he's easily ready for regular action in the Championship at least, and last summer drew apparent interest from clubs such as Ipswich Town, Blackburn Rovers and Queens Park Rangers, though Palace opted to keep him in the Premier League.

Chelsea released him at the age of just 16, with Palace taking him on, and with eight first-team appearances for the Eagles it does feel like now or never for the club to utilise him before he realises there are first-team opportunities elsewhere; potentially missing out on a future gem - especially after former boss Patrick Vieira labelled him 'fantastic'.

