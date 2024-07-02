Highlights Southampton have approached Bournemouth for Max Aarons, who they see as Kyle Walker-Peters' potential replacement.

Walker-Peters is likely to leave the Saints, with interest from Brighton, Tottenham and West Ham.

Southampton are also targeting Celtic's Matt O'Riley as a midfield acquisition.

Southampton have made an approach to sign Bournemouth full-back Max Aarons, amid uncertainty surrounding the future of Kyle Walker-Peters, according to Sky Sports journalist Lyall Thomas.

Aarons made 20 Premier League appearances for the Cherries last season in his debut campaign on the south coast. The defender suffered from persistent injury issues, and could now leave the club, with the Saints potentially in the market for a right-back and identifying Aarons as 'an ideal addition'.

Walker-Peters is the subject of interest from Brighton, Tottenham and West Ham, and is likely to be allowed to leave St. Mary's for a suitable offer. Russel Martin is eager to maintain a core of English players for next season, and sees Aarons slotting into this cohort as a potential Walker-Peters replacement, alongside new signings Adam Lallana, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Charlie Taylor.

Southampton Pursuing Aarons

Walker-Peters is attracting significant interest

After Southampton were relegated from the Premier League in 2023, many expected Walker-Peters to depart the club for a top flight outfit. However, the former Spurs man pledged his allegiance to the Saints, committing to their promotion charge.

The 27-year-old played an integral role in Martin's side's successful campaign, featuring in all but three of their Championship games. Providing exceptional on the ball capabilities in the tactician's possession-oriented system, Martin described Walker-Peters as a 'beautiful footballer' back in December.

Now, the newly promoted side are likely to lose one of their most important players, with a number of Premier League clubs lining up to sign the right-back. Sky Sports suggest that West Ham have held initial talks with the player, while Tottenham are keen on re-signing their academy graduate.

If a move for Walker-Peters does materialise, Southampton will need to acquire a replacement, and it appears Martin has already pinpointed Bournemouth's Aarons as the man he wants. The right-back - labelled as being "top class" by former Canaries manager David Wagner - only joined the Cherries last summer from Norwich, for a fee believed to be in the region of £7 million, but failed to firmly establish himself as the team's first choice right-back due to a series of injuries.

Adam Smith was often used over the 24-year-old, and it's understood that Andoni Iraola may be willing to sanction a move for the player if Southampton are to make an offer somewhat above the £7 million Bournemouth paid for him. Martin sees maintaining an English core as pivotal to the culture of his dressing room, and believes Aarons can fit into this group, joining the likes of Taylor, Lallana, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Adam Armstrong, Jack Stephens and Samuel Edozie.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Aarons Walker-Peters Appearances 20 43 Goals 0 2 Assists 1 4 Tackles and Interceptions Per 90 2.7 2.87 Progressive Passes Per 90 3.14 7.11 Key Passes Per 90 0.51 1.03

Saints Chasing Celtic's O'Riley

The Scottish Giants are demanding £30 million for the midfielder

While replacing Walker-Peters will be a primary concern for Martin this summer, adding additional quality to his midfield will also be deemed essential to his team's chances of securing Premier League survival next season. Flynn Downes is still at the centre of the club's transfer plans, and is said to be ready to push for a move to Southampton. However, attentions have also turned to Celtic's Matt O'Riley.

The Saints are keen on signing O'Riley, who is valued by the Scottish club at £30 million. The Danish attacking midfielder scored 19 goals in 49 appearances last season, as Celtic cruised to the title, and is subsequently attracting interest from a host of clubs.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 02/07/2024