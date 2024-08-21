Southampton have tabled an offer to sign Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow as their new number one, according to 1908.

The Saints have had a busy summer transfer window so far, and have made the goalkeeper position a prime target to strengthen after promotion to the Premier League with Gavin Bazunu still struggling with his achilles tendon problem.

Now they have made a concrete move for Netherlands international Bijlow, with a bid already tabled and the Eredivisie club already convinced he could leave.

Southampton Make Move for Bijlow

26-year-old is open to move to St Mary's

Veteran goalkeeper Alex McCarthy was the man selected between the sticks for the opening game of the season, as the Saints were beaten 1-0 by a ten-man Newcastle side.

But amid links to Premier League goalkeepers Sam Johnstone and Aaron Ramsdale earlier in the window, the club have now made a move to sign out-of-favour Feyenoord shot-stopper Bijlow to bring him into the squad and make him their new number one.

Bijlow recently lost his place in the squad to youngster Timon Wellenreuther, and wants to play regularly to get back into the national team plans under Ronald Koeman.

Justin Bijlow Eredivise Stats 2023/24 Games 17 Goals conceded 14 xGA 13.3

Described as one of "the world's best goalkeepers" earlier this year, Bijlow is open to moving to St Mary's to play regularly and it's believed that Southampton will have no issues matching Feyenoord's asking price or Bijlow's personal terms to get a deal over the line.

Feyenoord scouts are already scouring the market for a potential replacement with the negotiations so concrete, with the Saints willing to pay millions to find an agreement for Bijlow.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Bijlow has eight caps for the Netherlands.

Southampton Want to Sign Matt Targett on Loan

Saints face competition from other Premier League clubs

While the Saints want to bolster their goalkeeper department before the end of the transfer window, they also want to see an improvement in their defensive options too.

One player who has been targeted by club chiefs is Newcastle United defender Matt Targett, who could come in as competition at left-back to strengthen the team.

The Magpies have made the 28-year-old available for exit this summer temporarily, and with two years remaining on his contract a deal is very possible before the deadline.

Southampton will face competition for his signature however, with Premier League rivals Fulham, Brentford and Nottingham Forest all interested in signing him on loan, with the Saints hopeful of being able to convince him of returning to the club after several years away.

The Saints have completed a deal for Sporting CP midfielder Mateus Fernandes to strengthen their midfield joining Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Flynn Downes, Cameron Archer, Ronnie Edwards, Yukinari Sugawara, Adam Lallana, Nathan Wood, Lesley Ugochukwu and Ben Brereton Diaz.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.