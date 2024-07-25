Highlights Southampton have made concrete moves to sign Celtic's Matt O'Riley in "the last few hours".

Competition for his signature is high with Atalanta already having two bids rejected.

Saints are willing to launch a club-record offer for the Denmark international according to reports.

Southampton have made 'concrete moves' to try and sign Celtic star Matt O'Riley "in the last few hours", according to Tuttomercatoweb.

Serie A club and Europa League holders Atalanta have so far had two bids knocked back by the Scottish champions, who are demanding a club-record fee to allow the Denmark international to move on this summer.

However, the Saints have now made their move to beat them to the midfielder's signature with the report claiming that they are now a team to keep an eye on.

Southampton Ready to Push for Matt O'Riley

There is lots of competition for his signature

The 23-year-old international was in sensational form for Celtic as he helped the team to a league and cup double over fierce rivals Rangers, scoring 18 goals and registering 13 assists for Brendan Rodgers' side.

Rodgers always knew the potential of the goalscoring midfielder, describing him as a "wonderful" footballer after he completed his return to Parkhead to replace Ange Postecoglou last summer.

However that was not enough to earn him a place in the Denmark squad for Euro 2024 amid concerns over the level he had been playing at, and a move to a more competitive league is now on the cards for O'Riley, who former Celtic defender Alan Stubbs has called "sensational".

Matt O'Riley 2023/24 SPFL stats Games 37 Goals 18 Assists 13 Pass success % 83.5% Man of the Match Award 10

Southampton earned promotion back to the Premier League thanks to a 1-0 playoff final win over Leeds United, and have added to their midfield options so far this summer by re-signing Flynn Downes permanently from West Ham and Adam Lallana on a free transfer after he left Brighton.

Manager Russell Martin is keen to add goals to his side for their return to the Premier League, and the Saints are willing to launch a club-record offer that would exceed the £22million they paid for Kamaldeen Sulemana with GIVEMESPORT sources revealing earlier this summer that O'Riley is open to a move to St Mary's.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: No player in the Scottish Premiership had more goals and assists combined than Matt O'Riley in 2023/24.

Southampton Keen on Rak-Sakyi too

Crystal Palace ace wants St Mary's move

As well as a deal for O'Riley, Southampton also remain in talks to try and sign Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi this summer according to Sky Sports.

Leeds United and Sheffield United have also expressed an interest in the 21-year-old this summer, however Rak-Sakyi has indicated he's rather move to the Premier League outfit with Martin hopeful of adding him to his wide options.

Palace have already lost Michael Olise this summer but look set to replace him with former Watford star Ismaila Sarr according to Fabrizio Romano, which could see an exit for the England youth international pick up steam in the coming weeks.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef and WhoScored.