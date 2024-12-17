Southampton could be set to make their move for West Bromwich Albion manager Carlos Corberan, according to reports - with the struggling Premier League outfit having selected the Spaniard as one of their 'favourites' for the role.

Former boss Russell Martin was sacked over the weekend having recorded a 13th loss in just 16 games in the Premier League this season, with the lowest number of goals scored, coupled with the least wins in the division. That has seen plenty of names linked, including Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl, who spent time at the club under Ralph Hasenhuttl - but Corberan has made a late entrance for a surprise name, according to reports.

Report: Corberan 'Amongst Favourites' For Southampton Role

The Spaniard has massively impressed in Championship circles

The report from Midlands-based outlet Express and Star states that Baggies boss Corberan has been listed amongst the favourites for the Southampton vacancy, with the south coast club having been impressed by the Spaniard for 'some time'.

West Brom's Championship statistics - Division squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Draws 11 =1st Wins 7 =9th Goals conceded 16 4th Goals scored 24 13th xG 26.83 15th

Saints chiefs are thought to be admirers of Corberan's coaching methods, though it remains to be seen whether the rock-bottom Premier League side will further their interest in making an official approach, after Martin was sacked late on Sunday evening following a 5-0 drubbing at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

For the Baggies, it comes with more uncertainty surrounding their 'elite' manager's future given that he has been linked with the Leicester City role already this season, but the Foxes reportedly didn't wish to pay the £3million-plus compensation required - though Southampton will want to finalise a new boss soon, as we head into the new year.

Southampton's top brass are big supporters of Corberan's organised and solid defensive style, with an ability to keep clean sheets and deny opponents from scoring - something that Saints have massively lacked this season with the second-most goals conceded in the top-flight and just one clean sheet to their name in 16 games.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Carlos Corberan has won 46 of his 106 games in charge of West Bromwich Albion.

Corberan did keep Southampton out in last season's Championship play-off semi-final first leg on home soil, in a 0-0 draw when West Brom were underdogs - and despite a 3-1 loss in the away leg, his determination was looked at positively by Southampton bosses.

Furthermore, Corberan has produced wonders with a reduced financial picture, having been forced to cut the club's wage bill 'significantly' in the summer - which is always an attractive proposition for any interested club.

