Southampton have reportedly edged closer in their search to appoint a replacement for sacked boss Russell Martin - with West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan currently having an 'important offer' on the table from the south coast club.

Martin was sacked on Sunday after a 5-0 loss at home to Tottenham Hotspur, with Southampton sitting bottom of the Premier League with just one win in their 16 top-flight games so far this season - and that has led to a search for a new boss, with the 'elite' labelled Corberan having been linked throughout.

And to further that, a report from Spanish publication AS states that the Saints' situation has led them to the Spaniard, with the Valencia-born coach having an 'important offer' on the table. It's thought that Corberan's 'miraculous' work with Huddersfield Town and the Baggies has shone favourably for those on the Southampton board, and that they are 'convinced' that Corberan is the right man for the job - so much so, that they are willing to hand him the 'keys to the project'.

Corberan would be set for his venture into Premier League management if he takes the Southampton job, though he did spend time in the top-flight as Marcelo Bielsa's right-hand man at Leeds United, with the Argentine having spent 18 months in the Premier League before being sacked back in February 2022.

Although Southampton aren't in the most favourable of positions by sitting eight points adrift of safety, and having been dumped out of the League Cup with a 2-1 loss at home to Liverpool on Wednesday evening, Southampton's offer would include a long-term contract and a lot of power in terms of decision-making - which could benefit Corberan, who has eeked a lot from West Brom's squad despite having limited spending power.

The Spanish tactician dragged the Baggies from the bottom of the Championship in 2022/23 and almost secured a play-off place, before eventually reaching that last season - though he lost to Southampton at the semi-final stage. However, his efforts in the west Midlands have not gone unnoticed and if he does make his way to St. Mary's, Corberan will get at least half a season to show what he can do on the big stage.