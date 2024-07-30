Highlights Southampton are among the clubs interested in Sassuolo winger Armand Lauriente.

The 25-year-old was considered by Tottenham and West Ham last year.

Lazio have reportedly identified Lauriente as an alternative to Mason Greenwood.

Southampton have joined several European clubs in the race for Sassuolo winger Armand Lauriente, according to Football Insider.

Russell Martin’s side have reportedly registered their interest in the 25-year-old, who has been made available following Sassuolo’s relegation to Serie B last season.

Multiple sides across the continent are now considering launching a bid for Lauriente, including Lazio and top clubs in the Turkish Super Lig, according to Football Insider.

The impressive Frenchman has reportedly appeared on Southampton’s shortlist of targets as they look to bring in a wide attacker before the transfer window shuts on August 30.

The Saints have been active in the transfer market upon their Premier League return, confirming deals for as many as 11 new players in the first two months of the summer.

FC Tokyo midfielder Kuryu Matsuki became the latest arrival – the 21-year-old will spend the forthcoming 2024/25 season on loan at Goztepe in Turkey, after joining Southampton on a four-year deal this week.

Saints ‘Join Race’ for Lauriente

Among clubs interested in the Frenchman

According to Football Insider, Southampton are among the clubs interested in Lauriente, who is likely to depart Sassuolo following their relegation from Serie A last season.

The versatile winger impressed in Italy’s top division in the previous campaign, scoring five goals and registering six assists in 37 league appearances for the club, and is known as a set-piece specialist like former Saints skipper James Ward-Prowse.

Two more examples for Lorient and Sassuolo here show his impressive ability.

Lauriente, who joined Sassuolo in 2022 from Lorient, was one of the few standout players for the Emilia Romagna-based club last season but was unable to save the club from the drop as they finished second-last in Serie A.

Under contract until 2027, the Frenchman is being seriously targeted by Lazio, who, after missing out on Mason Greenwood, have reportedly identified Lauriente as an alternative to the ex-Man United forward.

Armand Lauriente Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Serie A 37 5 6 Italy Cup 3 0 0

Valued at around £12m, Lauriente had suitors in the Premier League last year – his agent, Roberto Meloni, revealed Tottenham and West Ham were interested in acquiring the left-winger after his impressive debut season in Serie A.

In his first two seasons in Italy, the 25-year-old made 68 appearances for Sassuolo across all competitions, notching 12 goals and 12 assists.

Southampton Trail in Matt O’Riley Race

Atalanta are the main favourites

Bergamo Atalanta are the main favourites to sign Southampton target Matt O’Riley this summer, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Serie A outfit have emerged as front-runners to sign the highly sought-after Celtic midfielder, who impressed last season, scoring 19 goals and registering 18 assists in 49 appearances across all competitions.

According to Romano, Atalanta are yet to present a convincing offer for O’Riley – their latest attempt reaching £14m was rejected by the Hoops.

Saints boss Russell Martin would reportedly be keen on a reunion at St. Mary’s this summer. The pair previously worked together at MK Dons before O’Riley joined Celtic.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 30-07-24.