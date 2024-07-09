Highlights Southampton have submitted an opening offer for Metz midfielder Lamine Camara, with Rennes also interested.

Russell Martin is aiming to strengthen the squad after promotion to the Premier League, with Camara lined up as a potential addition.

The Saints are also close to signing former players Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Danny Ings.

Southampton have submitted an opening offer for Metz midfielder Lamine Camara, who is also a target for Rennes, according to Le 10 Sport.

Camara enjoyed his breakout season in 2023/24, impressing in his 31 Ligue 1 appearances, despite Metz being relegated from the French top flight. This campaign has sparked interest from multiple clubs, with Rennes and Southampton reportedly set to battle it out for the Senegal international.

According to Le 10 Sport, the Saints are eager to acquire young talent this summer, and have identified Camara as an ideal midfield target. The south coast club have made an initial offer for the player, although this proposal could be rejected as Metz look to ignite a bidding war between the two interested parties.

Saints Chase Camara

Russell Martin is keen on making several additions this summer

After beating Leeds 1-0 at Wembley to secure promotion to the Premier League in May, Russell Martin is aggressively strengthening his squad to give it the best chance of remaining in the division next season. The likes of Charlie Taylor, Adam Lallana and Ronnie Edwards have already arrived at St. Mary's, and it appears the club are on the hunt for further acquisitions.

Reporting for Le 10 Sport, journalist Alexis Bernard has confirmed the Saints' interest in Camara, claiming an initial offer has been sent to Metz for consideration. While it remains to be seen whether this offer will be accepted, it's thought that the now Ligue 2 outfit will dismiss the proposal in the hope Rennes prepare a larger counter-offer.

Martin is looking to add existing quality to his midfield cohort. While acquiring Flynn Downes on a permanent deal remains the priority, with Southampton reportedly 'desperate' to sign the West Ham man for £20 million, Camara has been pinpointed as another potential addition in this area of the pitch.

The 20-year-old - described as a "future icon" by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig - only arrived in French football in 2022, having begun his career in the Senegal Premier League. A season settling in was followed by last year's breakout campaign, where he established himself as a dependable option for Les Grenats, making 33 appearances across all competitions and scoring twice.

Le 10 Sport have described the player as 'very promising', while Martin supposedly sees him as a potentially useful sporadic rotation option to add his ensemble. The report from the French publication suggests that the value of Southampton's offer has not been leaked, although they believe Camara will ultimately go for significantly more than his €10 million transfermarkt value.

Camara's Ligue 1 Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 31 Goals 1 Assists 4 Pass Accuracy 72.7% Progressive Passes Per 90 3.86 Key Passes Per 90 1.63 Tackles Per 90 2.47 Interceptions Per 90 1.12

Saints Close to Signing two Former Players

Oxlade-Chamberlain and Ings are closing in on moves

Martin's offensive transfer policy continues beyond the club's business thus far and their pursuit of Camara, with two former players supposedly close to securing moves back to St. Mary's.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has agreed a 'major deal' to join Southampton, with the Besiktas man reportedly available this summer. The former Liverpool player made just 20 Super Lig appearances last season, and is said to be open to a return to the south coast.

Meanwhile, the Saints are closing on the signing of West Ham forward Danny Ings. Martin's side are expected to pay a fee of £6 million for the striker, who netted 46 times in 100 appearances in his previous stint on the south coast.

Related Ipswich Town Beat Southampton to Man City Striker Liam Delap Ipswich are continuing their recruitment focus of signing the best talents in the Championship, with Liam Delap set to join

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 09/07/2024