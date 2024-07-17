Highlights Southampton are inquiring about Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

Southampton have made a shock enquiry over the availability of Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, with the player also a target for a number of Championship clubs, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Rak-Sakyi made eight first-team appearances for Palace last season, struggling to break into the south London club's first team. The 21-year-old has been the subject of interest from a number of Championship clubs, with the likes of Hull City, QPR and Sheffield United all holding talks with the player, keen on taking him on a season-long loan.

However, Southampton's involvement in the saga may have changed the developments, with the Saints reportedly also eager to take the wide forward on a temporary basis. Nixon has revealed that Palace would be reluctant to allow Rak-Sakyi to go to St. Mary's on loan, but would be willing to sanction a sale if they were to receive a substantial offer.

Saints Chasing Rak-Sakyi

The winger has started one Premier League game

Spending time in Chelsea's youth academy, Rak-Sakyi joined Palace in 2019, and has continued to develop largely in the under-21's side. However, despite hardly featuring for the Eagles' first team yet, the Englishman did enjoy a fruitful loan spell at Charlton Athletic during the 2022/23 season.

The Southwark-born man netted 15 goals in 43 appearances in League One for the Addicks, winning the club's player of the year award. It was thought that Rak-Sakyi would push on from here and would be granted regular opportunities at Selhurst Park, having been described as 'the greatest hope' in the club's academy. However, after being on the periphery of the squad, making eight appearances under Roy Hodgson, new Palace boss Oliver Glasner didn't utilise the winger once in the second half of last season.

Now, another developmental loan spell in the Championship had been in the offering, although writing on his Patreon, journalist Nixon provided a surprising update regarding Southampton's late interest. The Saints are eager to bolster their wide areas, and Russell Martin has identified Rak-Sakyi as a potential acquisition.

The two clubs are expected to be locked in negotiations over a deal for the youngster, with Palace favouring a full-time sale if they're to sanction a move to a top flight rival, while the Saints' preference would be take him on loan.

If Rak-Sakyi, who has been described as 'exciting' by journalist Mike McGrath, is to complete a move to the south coast, he'd likely compete for a place with the likes of Ryan Fraser and Samuel Edozie.

Rak-Sakyi's League One Statistics 2022/23 Appearances 43 Goals 15 Assists 8 Shots Per 90 2.1 Successful Dribbles Per 90 1.9 Key Passes Per 90 1.3

Southampton Continue Busy Summer with Downes Deal

Downes arrived from West Ham yesterday

With the Palace winger potentially joining the club, it looks like Martin is continuing his rapid pursuit of attaining a much-improved squad in comparison to the one that delivered him promotion success last season. Flynn Downes arrived in an £18 million deal from West Ham yesterday, after completing his medical at St. Mary's.

Downes becomes the club's seventh summer signing already, with Adam Lallana, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Charlie Taylor, Ronnie Edwards, Nathan Wood and Yukinari Sugawara all putting pen to paper on Southampton deals in this transfer window. With links to the likes of Matt O'Riley and Aaron Ramsdale persisting, it appears Martin's approach towards his side retaining their Premier League status is to acquire as much talent as possible.

All Statistics via WhoScored - as of 17/07/2024