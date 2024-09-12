Key Takeaways Manchester United changed their kits at half-time during a game against Southampton in 1996.

The Red Devils were 3-0 down at the break, with the game ending 3-1.

Ferguson's decision was likely influenced by the club's 'eye coach', or so Gary Neville believes.

In a bizarre occurrence in 1996 in a match between Southampton and Manchester United at the Dell, the away team changed their kit at the mid-way point of the encounter, prompting a plethora of theories to circulate around the decision - and Gary Neville has revealed why he believes Sir Alex Ferguson opted for the switch.

United traveled to the south coast having already lost at Arsenal and Liverpool whilst playing in their grey away kit that season, and they endured a torrid first half, with the Saints putting three past Peter Schmeichel in the Red Devils' net. Goals from Ken Monkou, Neil Shipperly and Matt Le Tissier gave the hosts a commanding lead at the break, provoking Ferguson to make a radical change.

The United ensemble emerged from the tunnel in their blue and white third strip, and managed a consolation goal in the second period from Ryan Giggs. Despite the defeat, the display in the second half by the north-west side was much improved, sparking conversation around whether the kit alteration had been a deliberate ploy to ameliorate United's performance levels. Many believe Ferguson succumbed to superstition, scarred by the losses at Highbury and Anfield wearing the infamous grey kit, while Neville believes there was a more scientific explanation for the decision.

Neville Explains Southampton Kit Change

The decision was scientific

It's not common place for a team to change their colours within a game. There are stringent rules set by the authorities around what strips each side has to wear, both for commercial and logistical reasons. That's why when Manchester United opted to switch kits at the Dell in April 1996, the footballing world was left both stunned and bewildered. Having suffered a largely negative results record in their grey second jersey, there is some justification to the argument that Ferguson held superstitions around which kit his side donned on each given day.

The Scotsman instructed his players to change into their blue and white shirts at half-time, an action which resulted in United being fined £10,000 by the Premier League. Describing the fine as 'the best £10,000 he ever spent', the former United manager certainly didn't regret his decision.

However, speaking in the immediate aftermath of the game, Ferguson dismissed the notion that the change was credulous, stating, 'it was nothing to do with superstition'. Instead, the legendary coach argued the switch was driven by the player's disdain for the grey kit, claiming that they 'couldn't pick each other out' as it was 'difficult to see their team-mates at distance when they lifted their heads.'

Building on this idea, Neville has revealed that the decision was likely very methodical, in typical meticulous Ferguson fashion. Speaking on a Sky Sports Football Show in 2020, the ex-full-back theorised that the idea was related to the manager's appointment of a Liverpool University professor:

"Why would we have had another spare kit ready? It never came across well, because you're losing and you change your shirts at half-time.

"It's a bit unique, but there was a bit of science behind it. Sir Alex had employed a couple of years before Professor Gail Stephenson from Liverpool University, and we had her as our 'eye coach'.

"It's going to sound really daft this, but one of the great theories around football that was presented at United at the time was that match sharpness was nothing to do with your physical fitness. It was to do with your eye muscles being able to react to things happening on the pitch.

"Sir Alex had this in his head before the game that this kit was a problem because he'd been told by Gail. We had a full set of kit ready to put on at half-time. "You don't take another kit to a game unless you're thinking there's a problem with it. He had this in his head, but it didn't come across very well."

It's likely this explanation from Neville explains Ferguson's thinking. Having an 'eye coach' relay scientific information about how a certain shade of a kit may be an issue for players likely swayed the former Aberdeen manager.

It's also unlikely that United would just have happened to have brought their third kit with them, another act that isn't common place in football. It's plausible that Ferguson knew of a potential issue with the grey strip, and was provoked into action when his team produced a dire opening 45 minutes.

United travel to the south coast again this Saturday to take on Southampton at St. Mary's, with Erik ten Hag's side expected to wear their dark blue away kit. A similar fiasco to what occurred in the 90s encounter between the two sides is certainly unlikely.

Manchester United Starting XI vs Southampton April 1996 Position Player GK Peter Schmeichel CB Gary Neville CB Steve Bruce CB Denis Irwin RM David Beckham CM Nicky Butt CM Roy Keane CM Lee Sharpe LM Ryan Giggs ST Eric Cantona ST Andrew Cole

Sharpe Maintains Players Had No Issue With Kit

Midfielder's claim supports the scientific theory

In another testimony of the day's strange events at the Dell, Lee Sharpe, who was deployed in midfield for the Red Devils alongside Nicky Butt, Roy Keane, David Beckham and Giggs, provided a conflicting account to Ferguson as to what happened in the dressing room at half-time. While Ferguson had suggested that the players had an issue with the grey shirt, Sharpe refuted this claim in an interview with the Guardian in 2006:

"I'm not sure if any of the players mentioned the kit. Personally I felt that we were playing really poorly, and that we couldn't really blame anything or anyone but ourselves."

Sharpe would've been fully aware of any discontent regarding the colour of the kit, and thus Ferguson was likely fabricating the truth in his post-match interview. This merely provides more validity to Neville's hypothesis, with Ferguson not wanting to openly disclose some of the minor details he sought to take advantage of to get marginal gains in his side's pursuit of the league title.

Publicising his use of an 'eye coach' could've opened other teams up to the potentially advantageous approach. United would indeed go on to win the league that season, finishing four points above second placed Newcastle.

