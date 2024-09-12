Southampton manager Russell Martin has confirmed that Ross Stewart is available for selection to face Manchester United at St Mary's this weekend.

The south coast outfit are looking to pick up their first points of the Premier League campaign after beginning the season with three successive defeats against Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and Brentford.

Saints could do with some extra firepower having only scored once during that run of matches - a last-minute consolation goal last time out at the Gtech Community Stadium from Yukinari Sugawara.

Ross Stewart's Return a Major Boost for Southampton

The striker has barely featured after joining in August 2023

Saints signed the centre-forward from Sunderland in a deal worth £8m - plus £4m in add-ons - according to The Athletic on deadline day in the summer of 2023, but the Scot - nicknamed the 'Loch Ness Drogba' - has hardly played a minute since because of injury issues and hasn't been involved in a matchday squad so far this term.

The 28-year-old had been absent since January 2023 with an Achilles injury when he moved to St Mary's, and didn't make his first appearance for Saints until he came on as a substitute against West Bromwich Albion in November of last year.

Ross Stewart in 2023-24 for Southampton Competition Minutes Goals Championship 24 0 Championship Play-offs 18 0 Premier League 2 45 1

While not naming him specifically, Martin confirmed in his pre-match press conference today that the only player not available to face Erik ten Hag's side is winger Kamaldeen Sulemana, suggesting Stewart could at least make the substitutes' bench.

He said:

"Maxwel [Cornet] is in the squad. Everyone is pretty much fit now apart from Kamaldeen."

Given how few minutes he has played across his Southampton career, it would certainly be a huge risk to stick Stewart in from the start, but having him as an option from the bench could be useful if the likes of Ben Brereton Diaz and Adam Armstrong - should they start - are struggling to make an impact in the final third.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Stewart scored 40 goals in 80 matches for Sunderland before joining Southampton.

Brereton Diaz 'Killed' by Chile Manager

The striker was substituted off in the first half on international duty

The Saints forward travelled to South America during the latest international break with his country, but he suffered a huge blow after being taken off in the 35th minute of Chile's 2-1 defeat against Bolivia this week.

The decision by manager Ricardo Gareca was a tactical one rather than being enforced, and he was heavily criticised by journalist Rodrigo Herrera, who claims he 'killed' the 25-year-old as a result.

Diaz has started all three of Southampton's Premier League fixtures this season and will be hoping to be in the starting XI again for the visit of the Red Devils as he looks to get off the mark for his new employers.

Statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 12-09-24.