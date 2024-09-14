An initially impressive Southampton were left to rue a penalty miss against Manchester United, with goals from Matthijs de Ligt, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho seeing The Red Devils take all three points from their long trip to the south coast.

Southampton, keen to make their impression upon the game felt swiftly, kept themselves on the front foot throughout the game's opening exchanges, and were the first team to carve out some good chances with Tyler Dibling, on his first ever Premier League start, keeping Andre Onana active in the first few minutes with a decent attempt towards the top-left corner.

Manchester United shook it off somewhat, and made an opportunity of their own soon after, with Kobbie Mainoo working the ball into the path of Christian Eriksen in the area, who then flashed a low ball into the path of Joshua Zirkzee, who couldn't generate enough power on the sliding attempt to divert past Aaron Ramsdale.

Southampton, again, were the next to threaten, with Yukinari Sugawara producing an excellent bit of skill to chop the ball onto his left foot in the area. The Japanese international thus drove a stinging effort towards the bottom corner, with Onana beaten, but Matthijs de Ligt was on hand to block clear emphatically.

Southampton were handed a gilt-edged chance to take the lead just beyond the half-hour mark, with the spirited Dibling winning a penalty off of Diogo Dalot after some clever dribbling. Cameron Archer was the man to step up to the plate, but was made to wait for almost an entire minute before he could take the strike, whereupon he eventually went for the bottom left only for Onana to claw it away, before saving the subsequent rebound.

Moments later, United would punish the penalty miss. A corner eventually made it's way to the edge of the box for Bruno Fernandes, who after assessing his options picked out de Ligt with a wonderful ball into the box, with the Dutch defender stooping low to nod his first Premier League goal beyond Ramsdale for 1-0.

Soon after, one would become two. Another set-piece situation saw, this time, Marcus Rashford pick up the ball on the edge of the box. He chopped away from his marker sharply, before arrowing a smart effort into the bottom right corner with Ramsdale left helpless, netting his first Premier League strike since the 9th of March.

The second half, largely, was far more subdued, but with Manchester United now in cruise control of the game. Southampton's initial positivity had all but withered away, and their last shot in the game ended up being the aforementioned Archer miss.

If the spirit at St. Mary's had dwindled already, it was made plenty more sour with the dismissal of captain Jack Stephens, who blitzed unneccesarily through the back of substitute Alejandro Garnacho's heels to see himself sent off with a straight red card.

There was still time for one more effort in the day, as Diogo Dalot cut one back from the right flank for Alejandro Garnacho to smash home a seal for United, wrapping a third goal of the day into the net from the bench.

Southampton Player Ratings

Aaron Ramsdale - 6/10

Made a couple of solid saves in the first half. Was beaten well by de Ligt.

Jack Stephens - 3/10

Kept everyone onside for United's opening goal, after his cohorts had stepped up. Initially, was very good in the second half, but spoiled that with an unneccasary red card in the final ten, sliding through Garnacho with his studs raised.

Jan Bednarek - 6/10

Made several vital defensive actions as United began to twist the knife. Was perfect with his passing and distribution.

Yukinari Sugawara - 7/10

Impressive. Full of energy and desire down the right-hand-side, carving out a few big chances for himself and others.

Kyle Walker-Peters - 6/10

Made several impressive dribbles to get his side forward, and found success with a good few of his duels.

Tyler Dibling - 7/10

A solid first Premier League start for the academy prospect. Always looking to get at his marker with pace and skill, drawing several fouls whilst enjoying a few attempts at goal. Won a penalty in the first half for his side, but Archer was denied by Onana.

Mateus Fernandes - 6/10

Displayed plenty of flair, and provided a big threat throughout proceedings. Was a touch off the boil with some of his passing work.

Flynn Downes - 6/10

Full of energy in the Southampton midfield, and was vital to their pressing work. Found himself with space to work with on several occasions.

Lesley Ugochukwu - 6/10

Made a few big tackles in the centre of the park, but missed a big chance to score in the first half.

Cameron Archer - 4/10

Didn't have much to do in the first half besides missing a penalty, which he had to wait a very long time to take, which couldn't have helped the nerves.

Ben Brereton Diaz - 5/10

Had a quiet day down the left, losing possession on several occasions and failing in the majority of his duels.

Sub - Ross Stewart - 5/10

Played over half an hour, and was afford four touches. Quiet impact.

Sub - Maxwel Cornet - 6/10

Displayed some pace and grit off the flanks, but was otherwise kept fairly quiet.

Sub - Adam Lallana - 6/10

Spirited off the bench, making several defensive interventions and supplying some accurate passes.

Sub - Ryan Fraser - 5/10

Had zero impact in his half-hour spell, hardly getting on the ball.

Sub - Taylor Harwood-Bellis - N/A

Came on at the end to fill the gap left by Stephens. Did it well enough.

Manchester United Player Ratings

Andre Onana - 9/10

Made some good stops in the first half, and pulled out a penalty save to deny Archer a goal to put the hosts ahead.

Noussair Mazraoui - 7/10

Was largely successful at keeping the Southampton left quiet, winning several duels against Brereton.

Matthijs de Ligt - 9/10

The Dutchman was imperious at the back, making several big blocks to keep Southampton at bay. Got United ahead with his maiden Premier League goal, stooping a header beyond a flailing Ramsdale.

Lisandro Martinez - 8/10

Made several critical tackles and defensive actions, and was perfect with his passing throughout.

Diogo Dalot - 7/10

Had a few tough spells when dealing with Sugawara and Dibling. Found some joy on the overlap, and grabbed a late assist for Garnacho at the very end.

Christian Eriksen - 7/10

Kept United ticking over nicely amidst a strong Saints press, and was adept in the defensive regiment too.

Kobbie Mainoo - 7/10

A typical Mainoo display. Coped well with the intense Southampton press with some sharp turns and quick passes.

Bruno Fernandes - 8/10

Clipped a wonderful ball into the box in the first half for Matthijs de Ligt to open the scoring. Kept United attacks flowing through him with some incisive passing play.

Marcus Rashford - 7/10

Increased his prominence on the game toward the end of the first half, getting several shots away from smart dribbles. Got United their second of the game with a flashing, low drive.

Amad Diallo - 7/10

Full of spirit and energy, and had the quality to match with some smart key passes. Picked up an assist for Marcus Rashford's lead-doubler.

Joshua Zirkzee - 6/10

Looked a threat up top, but failed to threaten fully with some of the chances he recieved.

Sub - Manuel Ugarte - 6/10

Made some decent interventions, but the games lowered tempo denied him of any huge impact.

Sub - Jonny Evans - 6/10

Took over the reins from the injured Martinez well enough.

Sub - Harry Maguire - 6/10

Slotted into the defence nicely in the games last stretches.

Sub - Alejandro Garnacho - 7/10

Showed some good energy in off the bench, and was cropped by Stephens to put the Saints down to ten. Grabbed a third goal for United right at the very end of the contest.

Sub - Casemiro - 7/10

Didn't have time to make much of an impact, but played a lovely ball through for Dalot on his way to assisting Garnacho.

Man of the Match - Matthijs de Ligt

A tough call, was man of the match, but we have gone towards Matthijs de Ligt for today.

Southampton were very impressive in the opening 40 minutes or so, carving out big chances for themselves, but the Dutchman was in fine form to keep the hosts at arms length, making a particularly important block to deny Sugawara in the first half.

He then got himself his first goal for the club, stooping a wonderful header beyond a flailing Aaron Ramsdale to set the tone for a big United win.

Protective of his box, effective in Southampton's, Matthijs de Ligt is GIVEMESPORT's Man of the Match today.