Southampton remain interested in Royal Antwerp's Mandela Keita after having a bid rejected for the midfielder, but face competition from a number of sides for his signature, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Keita thrived last season for Antwerp, featuring in 20 Belgium Pro League games, registering two assists. This impressive campaign has sparked widespread interest from a host of clubs, including the aforementioned Southampton, as well as the likes of Napoli and Bologna.

While the Saints did appear to be in the driving seat with regard to a deal for Keita, Napoli may have leapfrogged the south coast side in the race to sign him, having approached Antwerp in the last 24 hours. However, Russell Martin's side retain hope as the Serie A outfit are yet to reach an agreement for the talented 22-year-old, with a gap in the valuation between the two clubs presenting a stumbling block.

Southampton Eyeing Keita

The midfielder is the subject of interest from several clubs

Rising through the ranks at OH Leuven, Keita broke into first team football during the 2020/21 season. However, after a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to injury, the Belgium international was shipped out on loan to Antwerp to recover and play regular minutes.

Excelling with the Reds, the Flemish side opted to trigger the €10 million buy option included in the loan deal, with the youngster now establishing himself as one of the Belgian division's most accomplished midfield players. Several clubs have monitored his situation, with West Ham reportedly interested in the player back in March, as an alternative to Kalvin Phillips.

Southampton have emerged as the English side courting Keita this summer, with the Saints having an offer rejected for the Antwerp player. Writing on X on Monday morning, transfer specialist Romano confirmed the newly promoted side's interest:

It's understood that Martin is in the market for another midfielder, and views Keita as having the ideal set of attributes to add to his ensemble. The former Norwich City man wants to add competition for the likes of Will Smallbone and Flynn Downes in his midfield.

However, the pursuit of Keita is not going to be easy for the Saints, with Italian giants Napoli also expressing an interest and making an offer in the last 24 hours:

Keita's Belgian Pro League A Statistics Appearances 20 Pass Accuracy 89.2% Progressive Passes Per 90 5.7 Key Passes Per 90 0.73 Tackles Per 90 2.91 Interceptions Per 90 2

Saints Looking at Steele

The goalkeeper could be attracted by the move

While adding a midfielder is on Southampton's agenda for the rest of this summer window, adding a goalkeeper is perhaps more pressing. Gavin Bazunu is sidelined for several months with a serious injury, meaning veteran Alex McCarthy is currently the club's number one, and started against Newcastle on the weekend.

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale has been linked with a move to St. Mary's, while Southampton are also reportedly interested in Brighton's Jason Steele. Despite starting for the Seagulls in their win over Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday, new boss Fabian Hurzeler is understood to view Bart Verbruggen as the club's number one, opening up the possibility of a switch across the south coast for Steele.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 19/08/2024